Exclusive: Leeds United given Burnley & Southampton warning by ex-defender as 'potential problem' identified
Much has been made of the struggles experienced by promotion sides in recent years. In each of the last two Premier League campaigns, all three promoted outfits have suffered immediate relegations.
While the growing gulf in quality between England’s top tiers has been lamented, there has also been criticism aimed towards promoted sides regarding playing style.
Last season, Southampton looked particularly vulnerable with their possession-based style encouraged by Russell Martin.
In the previous campaign, Burnley struggled to make Vincent Kompany’s philosophy pay dividends.
Danny Mills issues warning
Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post via William Hill Vegas, former Leeds defender Danny Mills has issued a warning to his old employers.
He said: "I think you have to look at what's happened in the Premier League to teams that have come up.
“Leeds did great last season, but I think we've seen in the past with Burnley, Southampton, even Ipswich to an extent, trying to play attacking football, it doesn't work.
“You've got to be defensively sound, you've got to be solid. If you can keep the goals to a minimum, you have a chance at the other end by scoring one or two and winning the game.
“You can't go into games expecting to score one or two in the Premier League. Simply, that isn't going to happen.
“I would be looking defensively, first and foremost. It might seem boring and it might not very attractive to fans, but you've got to make sure you're in with a chance of winning games."
Leeds United’s summer recruitment
Shrewd summer transfer business will undoubtedly be key if Leeds are to be a competitive outfit in the Premier League next season.
Mills has suggested a focus on strengthening at the back, something the Whites appear to be doing as they close in on Udinese’s Jaka Bijol.
He has also highlighted Leeds’ goalkeeping situation as a “potential problem” following Illan Meslier’s difficult 2024/25 campaign.
He said: “I think the goalkeeper issue is a potential problem. Obviously, he [manager Daniel Farke] left out Meslier at the end of last season. They had an ample replacement. But it's deciding if one of those is going to be number one, or do you bring in a new goalkeeper?
“I think then you have to look at it defensively, and maybe that defensive midfield player.”