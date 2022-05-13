Leeds Sports Awards 2022: All the winners as Rob Burrow MBE, Hannah Cockroft OBE and Archie Gray among those victorious

Sporting stars of the city were honoured in the 19th edition of the ceremony. which was hosted by BBC presenter Tanya Arnold and Leeds Rhinos icon Jamie Jones-Buchanan at New Dock Hall.

Burrow scooped the prestigious Sporting Pride of Leeds Award, meanwhile Cockroft was victorious in the 'Sportswoman: Disability' category.

Rob Burrow MBE won the Sporting Pride of Leeds award. Credit: Simon Dewhurst

Gray was crowned winner in the Young Sportsman category having risen to the fringes of Leeds United's senior team despite still being in school.

Leeds-based Georgia Taylor-Brown, Great Britain’s most successful female Olympic triathlete, won the Sportswoman award and Tom Pidcock MBE was crowned winner of the Sportsman award having become Britain’s first ever Olympic mountain bike medallist.

Leader of Leeds City Council, Councillor James Lewis, said: “I am delighted that we have been able to stage the 19th Leeds Sports Awards as a live event and to see so many of the city’s sporting heroes ,of all levels, in attendance.

"It was a truly inspirational evening, including awards presented to the amazing 'Community Champions' who kept their communities active during 2021 and Outstanding Service to Sport awards for three people who have dedicated their lives to making sport happen in Leeds

“I was delighted to have presented the Special Recognition Award to the Rhinos Chief Executive Gary Hetherington for the incredible job he has done at Leeds Rhinos over more than 25 years. This is a fantastic sporting city, and we look forward to world class sport in 2022, including the World Triathlon Championship Series Leeds and the Rugby League World Cup.”

Taekwondo star Gina Bene-Hammill has recently been selected for the GB Taekwondo Sports Performance Squad and won in the Young Sportswoman category.

Tennis prodigy Lucas Town has landed himself a place in the Wheelchair National Junior Development squad for 2022 and his rise was recognised with the awarding of a gong in the 'Young Sportsperson: Disability' section.

Leeds Rhinos Wheelchair Rugby League star James Simpson was announced as the winner in the 'Sportsman: Disability' category, having led the Rhinos to a treble before pulling on an England shirt for the Autumn Test series against France.

The Special Recognition Award’ was given to Gary Hetherington, the Leeds Rhinos Chief Executive Officer.

There were three winners of the Outstanding Service to Sport award - Bill Root, Gordon Monk and Sue Barrington.

Root is among the most senior judo instructors in the country as he still coaches weekly at the age of 93.

Monk was honoured for his dedication to crown green bowls, as he has been a competition secretary and fixtures secretary in Leeds for over 20 years.

Barrington was a founding member of City of Leeds Synchro Club and has coached swimmers to international level during her years of service.

The Inspirational Community Champion gong was given to Clara De Sousa Diane, who helped establish South Leeds Valkyries, a basketball club that provides women with a safe space to enjoy the sport.

There was also recognition for coaches, as rugby league coach Victor Potapi and diving coach Adam Smallwood were awarded for their efforts to nurture talent.

Clubs and teams were also honoured and there were awards for Leeds Beckett Tennis Club, Ichiban Dojo, Team GB Mixed Triathlon Relay, Leeds Gymnastics Club C and Leeds Hyde Park Football Club.

Brigshaw High School were recognised for their thriving rugby teams in the School Sport section, whilst Leeds University Volleyball Club stalwart Amy Tran scooped an award in the 'Student Sport: Community' category.

Full list of winners:

Young Achievers

Young Sportsman: Archie Gray

Young Sportswoman Gina Bene-Hamill

Young Sportsperson (Disability): Lucas Town

School Sport: Brigshaw High School

Student Sport (Community): Amy Tran

Student Sport (Performance): Leeds Beckett Tennis Club

Senior Achievers

Sportsman: Tom Pidcock MBE

Sportswoman: Georgia Taylor-Brown MBE

Sportsman (Disability): James Simpson

Sportswoman (Disability): Hannah Cockroft OBE

Significant Achievers

Club/Team (Participation 18+): Ichiban Dojo

Club/Team (Participation U18): Leeds Hyde Park FC

Club/Team (Performance 18+): Team GB Mixed Triathlon Relay

Club/Team (Performance U18) Leeds Gymnastics Club C

Coach (Participation): Victor Potapi

Coach (Performance): Adam Smallwood

Inspirational Community Champion: Clara De Sousa Diane