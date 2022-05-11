Yorkshire Choice Awards raise the roof for Rob Burrow MBE and MND

The Yorkshire Choice Awards welcomed more than 700 guests for a ceremony packed with glitz and glamour style at Elland Road's Centenary Pavilion this month.

And guest of honour was former Leeds Rhinos scrum-half Rob Burrow was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in December 2019, just two years after ending his playing career by captaining the club to a record-extending eighth Super League Grand Final.

Lindsey Burrow and Rob Burrow MBE. PIC: Ant Robling/Robling Photography

Rob is one of an estimated 5,000 adults in the UK currently living with motor neurone disease. Every day, an average of six people are diagnosed with MND. The MND Association focuses on improving access to care, funding research, and campaigning for those people living with, or affected by, MND.

YCA director Jo Maltby said: “We are so lucky in Yorkshire to have so many incredible businesses and individuals who strive to make our county the very best it can be, but in true humble fashion, they stay in the shadows, continuing to put others first. None more so than our guest of honour Rob Burrow MBE who quite rightly received a standing ovation at key points in the night”.

The evening saw the Burrow children Macy, Maya and Jackson picking up the Young Achiever of the Year Award and it was a heartfelt moment for both Rob and Lindsey as the girls took to the stage to receive their Award.

The final award of the night showcased an extraordinary ‘Special Recognition Award’ and this year the Awards invited Leeds Rhino stars Danny Mcguire and Jamie Jones Buchanan to present the special award to the most courageous in the room, Rob Burrow MBE.

Alan Suttle from Suttle Transport, sponsor of the Young Achiever category, with Macy and Maya Burrow collecting their award. PIC: Ant Robling/Robling Photography

Rob’s wife Lindsey said: “Wow where do I start? Such an incredible night. We had a brilliant time. The kids were on cloud nine after receiving their award (I have to say all the young achievers in their category were all deserved winners). And then Rob receiving his Special Recognition Award was the icing on the cake”.

The event was the first Yorkshire Choice Awards to be held in two years.

YCA director Melanie Malcolm added: “It's been a long time coming with many hoops to jump through due to lockdown restrictions, but we were finally able to celebrate the best in Yorkshire and we hope we did everyone proud. It was an emotional night for many reasons, but awash with inspiration and the most amazing Yorkshire folk who deserve to be out of the shadows and in the limelight.”