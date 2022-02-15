Leeds United's Premier League relegation cushion could shrink to three points this weekend

Marcelo Bielsa took a philosophical stance in his press conference ahead of Saturday's Everton clash, when asked about whether the Goodison Park showdown was an important game in the relegation battle.

"It is true that what happens starts designing the future," the Argentine said, and pointed out how many points there were left to play for.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Whites have 15 more Premier League contests to fight, meaning there are 45 points up for grabs.

On Sunday, Leeds will host an out-of-sorts Manchester United team at Elland Road.

Since the Reds' shock FA Cup defeat at the hands of Championship side Middlesborough, they have been held to draws by Southampton and relegation-threatened Burnley.

Leeds, meanwhile, are also hoping for an upturn in performance following a challenging trip to Everton, and any points that they can add to their tally will be welcomed by Bielsa's side as the fight to preserve their Premier League status goes on.

Norwich City celebrate scoring against Everton. The Canaries' recent uplift in form has taken them from bottom place to 18th. Pic: Stephen Pond.

Here, we take a look at the fixtures of interest to Leeds this weekend and outcomes that Whites fans will be rooting for:

Leeds United v Manchester United

The atmosphere will be electric at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon.

All rivalry and history aside, though, if Leeds can pull off a win against their rivals it'd give their Premier League position a much-needed boost.

Kieran Trippier's fractured metatarsal could have a major impact on the rest of Newcastle United's season. Pic: Stu Forster.

Best: Leeds win. Worst: Manchester United win.

West Ham United v Newcastle United

Newcastle have got the wind in their sails at the moment, having claimed three Premier League wins in a row.

The loss of January signing Kieran Trippier, who has scored two goal in their last two games, could prove influential as the full-back is set for a significant lay-off with a fractured metatarsal.

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank. Seven points clear of the drop zone, the Bees' fight for survival has some way to go. Pic: Ryan Pierse.

Whites fans would be relieved to see West Ham knock some of the confidence out of the Tyneside club, who are rapidly gaining ground on Leeds at the bottom of the table.

Best: West Ham win. Worst: Newcastle win.

Arsenal v Brentford

After Thomas Frank's newly-promoted side impressed in the early stages of the season, Brentford have faltered.

With just one point to show for their last five Premier League outings, the West London club are at risk of getting sucked into the relegation battle.

Brentford are one point ahead of Leeds in the rankings and the psychological effect of leapfrogging them would be huge for Bielsa's side.

Leeds United look dejected after conceding a second goal during the Whites' 3-0 defeat to Everton. Pic: Bruce Rollinson.

Best: Arsenal win. Worst: Brentford win.

Aston Villa v Watford

Tricky one to call, as Aston Villa supporters won't feel they are entirely out of the woods just yet.

The Birmingham side are 10 points clear of the drop zone but failing to perform consistently.

Leeds' bigger concern, though, is keeping Watford at bay, and the sooner any of those three relegation spots look to be nailed on, the sooner Whites fans will be able to sleep easy at night.

Best: Aston Villa win. Worst: Watford win.

Brighton and Hove Albion v Burnley

Following the recent burst of activity by Norwich City, Burnley have claimed the 'lost cause' spot at the very bottom of the Premier League rankings.

Having claimed one league win all season, Sean Dyche's side are seven points adrift. With the end of the season hoving into view, the catch-up mission looks increasingly like a tall order.

But the turnaround in fortunes taking place at Carrow Road is a cautionary tale for Leeds fans - a couple of good results can completely shift the picture at the bottom of the table.

Best: Brighton win. Worst. Burnley win.

Liverpool v Norwich City

Wins over bottom-of-the-table rivals Everton and Watford gave Norwich City the lifeline they desperately needed in January.

The East Anglian side are building confidence, with a decent FA Cup run adding to the growing sense of optimism at Carrow Road.

Norwich are five points behind Leeds, so Whites fans will be pleased to see Liverpool give nothing up to Dean Smith's side this weekend.

Best: Liverpool win. Worst: Norwich win.

Southampton v Everton

Leeds gifted Everton their first league win since early December last weekend on a disappointing afternoon at Goodison Park.

Frank Lampard's side trail United by one point in the Premier League table, and have a game in hand over Leeds.

Whites fans will be crossing their fingers that the Toffees' new-manager bounce will be short-lived.

Best: Southampton win. Worst: Everton win.

If all of the best case scenarios come true, Leeds could end the weekend in 14th place with 26 points, nine points clear of the drop.

If all of the worst case scenarios come true, Leeds would drop to 17th place, and the gap to the drop zone would shorten to just three points.