Waiting game for impressive Leeds United youngster who is already near top of exciting pile

Leeds signed Hjelde from Celtic last summer and the teenager arrived with a glowing reputation, Kilmarnock boss John Hughes having likened the defender to a young Virgil van Dijk during his time with the Hoops.

Speaking in a recent interview with Norwegian media, Hjelde admitted that getting to grips with a different level at Leeds took some adjusting to, the teen also revealing that he was told he needed to lose a few kilos to become a Premier League player.

But Hjelde quickly began impressing for United's under-23s when playing as a centre-back or left back and the 18-year-old once again made a big impression in what was his third outing for Marcelo Bielsa's first team at Everton on Saturday.

ADMIRABLE DISPLAY: From 18-year-old Leeds United defender Leo Hjelde, above, during Saturday's 3-0 defeat against Everton at Goodison Park. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Hjelde was handed his Whites debut in January's third round FA Cup clash at West Ham United in which the teen lined up from the outset and performed with great credit next to Diego Llorente at centre back before eventually coming off in the 78th minute.

The defender was back on the bench for the following weekend's league rematch at the Irons but was handed a league debut in the 23rd minute in replacing the injured Junior Firpo at left back.

Firpo has not played since but Bielsa described the first choice left back as healthy last week and said he would be returning in the run up to Sunday's Manchester United clash.

Without him, Bielsa opted to shift the versatile Stuart Dallas over to the left back role, or, in Saturday's clash at Everton, the left wing back role as part of 3-3-1-3.

But in a case of deju vu, Hjelde was again called for from the bench in the early stages against the Toffees as Dallas was forced off injured in just the ninth minute.

Leeds fell 1-0 behind less than 60 seconds later and the trouble emanated down Hjelde's side of the pitch as Anthony Gordon played in Donny van de Beek whose cross led to Seamus Coleman heading home the opener.

Hjelde had pushed forward trying to press Alex Iwobi and was consequently behind the play as Coleman and Gordon combined to play in van de Beek to the right side of the Whites back three.

At six foot two, Hjelde was also in the mix as one of five Whites defenders looking to halt the Everton train of lined up players for the 23rd-minute corner which was headed home by Michael Keane.

Within 14 minutes of coming on, Hjelde had seen his side concede twice yet the Whites youngster kept his composure and went on to help deny an extremely dominant Toffees side from further adding to their tally.

Hjelde's most notable intervention came when producing a fantastic sliding block in the middle of the area to keep out a firm Richarlison drive which might well have otherwise put Frank Lampard's side 3-0 up.

The teenage defender faced a very difficult task in trying to contain a thriving Iwobi down his side of the pitch yet Hjelde was successful with all four of his attempted tackles and only Luke Ayling managed more with nine.

Hjelde also weighed in with three clearances - bettered only by Diego Llorente with five - and the Norway youth international also contributed two clearances whilst winning two out of his three attempted defensive aerial battles.

There was not a huge amount going forward but that went for Leeds as a whole aside from Rodrigo's two shots that hit the crossbar and Hjelde managed a decent amount of possession.

In his time on the pitch, the defender had 72 touches and 33 of his 44 attempted passes were accurate, for a passing success rate of 75 per cent.

After a rough beginning, the youngster produced a decent display in very difficult circumstances although there was a late cruel twist when Hjelde was forced off injured in second half stoppage time.

The teen looked in a lot of discomfort after going to ground awaiting treatment and whilst the promising young star got to his feet, his race was run, even with Leeds having used all three substitutes.

The disappointment on Hjelde's face was clear as he gingerly walked around the side of the pitch and headed down the tunnel as part of a contest in which United lost their next two left back options at a time when Firpo was already out.

The extent of Hjelde’s injury remains to be seen but the defender is clearly a player with a huge future and already towards the top of an exciting list of youngsters headed by 19-year-old forward Joe Gelhardt.

The suspicion is that Hjelde will be better off at the heart of the defence but, even at just 18, he is clearly already able to answer Bielsa's call as a very capable centre back or left back.