Leeds Combination League: How Oakley kept pressure on Division 3 leaders Halton Moor

David Allanson, of Oakley, rises high to score in the 3-1 Leeds Combination League Division 3 win over Republica Internationale. Picture: Steve Riding.

Oakley, who beat Republica Internationale 3-1 on Sunday, are in form and have no fewer than six games in hand on the pacesetters.

Sunday’s victory was achieved with goals from David Allanson, Bruno Bagi and Reece Powell, from the penalty spot.

Rob Scargill scored for Republica who slipped to sixth on the ladder on goals difference.

Goalscorer Bruno Bagi shoots for Oakley in their 3-1 Leeds Combination League Division 3 win over Republica Internationale. Picture: Steve Riding.

Bottom club Crown & Anchor kept their hopes afloat in their home clash with Halton Moor but eventually succumbed to a 5-2 defeat.

Club 97 edged out hosts Halton FC Reserves 2-1 with goals from Georgie Rutherford and Tristan Simon, and Sporting Pudsey played out a 1-1 draw with visitors Spartak Leodis.

Main Line Social First steamrollered their way into the semi-finals of the West Riding County FA Sunday Cup with a convincing 4-0 win at Westwood Park Sunday.

In the fourth round of the West Riding County FA Sunday Trophy, meanwhile, Beck & Call eventually saw off Shuttle Athletic 2019 5-2, and Sedbergh FC defeated visitors Harehills WMC, 3-1.

Republica Internationale goalkeeper Jamie Pattinson saves bravely from Oakley goalscorer Reece Powell during Sunday 3-1 Leeds Combination League Division 3 encounter. Picture: Steve Riding.

In the Luty Cup, Kippax Old Boys came from a goal down at half-time to level at the end of regulation time then edged out visitors VYT FC 3-2 in the penalty shootout.

Northern Star First squeezed through their Mawson Cup encounter at Neville Hill AFC, 4-3.

In the Sanford Cup, Seacroft Community SSC progressed with a 3-1 win at Leeds Alpha.