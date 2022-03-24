'It's up to us' - Leeds United relegation rival fires warning after 'heartbreak' of back-to-back Whites wins

The Lancashire side are in 19th place and four points adrift of safety at the foot of the Premier League table.

Following a bright February - when Sean Dyche's side took nine points from six matches - Burnley have lost three games on the bounce while their rivals have added points to their tally.

A series of three late winners at Goodison Park, Elland Road and Molineux have seen Everton and Leeds pull ahead of the Clarets in the fight to stay in the top flight.

Goals from Joe Gelhardt and Luke Ayling sealed six points for the Whites against Norwich and Wolves while Everton winger Alex Iwobi snatched a well-needed victory for the Blues in the ninth minute of stoppage time against Newcastle.

The results were demoralising for Brownhill, but the season isn't over yet.

"I did watch the games, and it was a bit heart-breaking watching the Leeds game, to be honest – and Everton nicked a win," Brownhill said.

"But for me, because it's not right at the end of the season, it's still up to us."

Dyche's side will need to win all three of their games in hand to close the eight-point gap to United, but Brownhill is confident that they can take points from their upcoming fixtures.

"If we win our games coming up, which we're capable of - we've got some teams around us, Watford, Norwich, Everton - and we've got teams like Southampton, West Ham, Wolves still to play, who we've had results against in the past," Brownhill said.

"So there's no stress, we've still got games where we can get ourselves out of it, we still have some games in hand on teams, so it's more about focusing on our game and knowing we definitely have enough to win these games, and have done in the past.”

Last season, Burnley were flirting with the relegation zone for the first quarter of the season before finishing a comfortable 11 points clear of the drop.

Brownhill believes that Burnley have the experience in their ranks to overcome what he feels is a more competitive field this season.

“This year, the standard has gone up a notch, and maybe that's why it's taking longer for us to get out," the 26-year-old said.

"We've just got to believe in ourselves and work hard as a team.

"As soon as you lose that, it's very difficult.

"If you watch our games, we always work hard and are together, we've not been battered this season – probably just that spell against Chelsea - but that's the experience we have down there, not to stress if you do go 1-0 down, you can still get chances.”