Leeds United v Norwich City: Is it on TV? kick-off time, head-to-head record and more

Both sides are at risk of dropping into the Championship at the end of this season.

Leeds and Norwich have the worst form in the league, each having lost all of their last five Premier League fixtures.

The Canaries are on the bottom of the table and trail Leeds by six points, while Jesse Marsch's side are two points clear of the drop zone.

Yellows boss Dean Smith was unhappy that the Premier League chose to resolve an FA Cup clash by rearranging his side's game against Chelsea for Thursday, four days before their crucial Elland Road visit.

"I must admit we could go and play Chelsea here on Wednesday and have two days coaching before that but the Premier League have decided to put that on Thursday so we’ll get hardly any coaching to go into the Leeds game who are only six points ahead of us," Smith complained.

"You have to deal with the hand that you are dealt and we are doing that.

Teemu Pukki pushes Jack Harrison during Leeds United's 2-1 victory over Norwich City at Carrow Road. Pic: Julian Finney.

"We will keep working hard and hopefully we can turn around some results and have a bit of luck ourselves."

Here's what you need to know about Sunday's game.

What time is kick off?

Leeds will kick off against Norwich at 2pm on Sunday March 13.

Mason Mount and Kai Havertz celebrate Chelsea's third goal during the Blues' 3-1 win over Norwich City. Pic: Stephen Pond.

Is it on TV? How can I follow the game?

Leeds v Norwich will not be broadcast on television.

You can follow the action with the YEP's live blog, where we'll bring you all the updates from line-up announcements right through to the final whistle.

What happened last time the teams met?

Leeds United goalscorer Raphinha on the ball during Leeds United's 2-1 win over Norwich City. Pic: Stephen Pond.

Leeds claimed one of their five Premier League victories of the season against Norwich at Carrow Road in October.

Two struggling teams fought out a lacklustre first half before a six-minute second-half flurry decided the result.

Norwich defender Andrew Omobamidele equalised for Leeds two minutes after Raphinha gave the visitors the lead.

On the hour, two minutes after the hosts equalised, Rodrigo struck Leeds' second with a long-range effort which decided the game.

Since the teams' first encounter ended in a 3-3 tie in January 1935, Leeds and Norwich have met 59 times.

Leeds have claimed 24 wins over the Canaries throughout history.

How are Norwich doing?

The Yellows have ended just one matchday outside of the relegation zone this season after back-to-back wins against Everton and Watford gave the East Anglia side a temporary boost in January.

Norwich travel to Elland Road on Sunday hoping to put an end to a run of five defeats on the bounce.

On Thursday, Smith's side were beaten 3-1 at home by Chelsea. Trevor Chalobah opened the scoring for the visitors in three minutes, and Mason Mount had doubled Chelsea's lead before the 15-minute mark.

A penalty scored by Teemu Pukki in the second half gave the hosts some hope, but Kai Havertz put the result beyond doubt in the game's dying moments as he added a third for the West London side.