Dean Smith pleased ahead of Leeds United trip as Norwich City boss gives Sam Byram update

Bottom-of-the-table Norwich fell to a fifth consecutive defeat in Thursday night's clash at home to Chelsea who were 2-0 up after 14 minutes via strikes from Trevoh Chalobah and Mason Mount.

But Smith has highlighted the positives of his side's response in the second half, the Canaries pulling a goal back when Teemu Pukki netted from the penalty spot after Chalobah had handled Pierre Lees-Melou's cross.

The Blues ultimately bagged a third in the final minute through Kai Havertz but the second 45 minutes has left Smith upbeat heading into Sunday's fixture at fifth-bottom Leeds who have now lost six games in a row.

UPBEAT: Norwich City boss Dean Smith after his side's second-half display in Thursday night's 3-1 loss at home to Chelsea, above, ahead of Sunday's clash against Leeds United at Elland Road. Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images.

Smith will also welcome back former Leeds defender Byram to face the Whites, the right back missing Thursday's clash against the Blues due to being fatigued.

Asked if he could take positives from the second half showing heading to Leeds, Smith told Norfolk Live: "I’m really pleased that that performance in the second-half wasn’t in the first-half and it was reversed, because if our first-half had been our second-half going into Leeds it would have been different.

"I think the lads set their standards again themselves in that second-half. That is more of what we have to do, we have to be hard to beat but also on the front foot."

Pressed for an update on Byram, Smith said: "He was just fatigued. He played two games in three or four days so he had a little bit of fatigue but he will be available for Sunday."