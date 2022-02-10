Everton v Leeds United: Is it on TV? kick-off time, head-to-head record and more
Leeds United travel to Goodison Park on Saturday to take on Frank Lampard's Everton in a Premier League clash.
This weekend Marcelo Bielsa's men take on an Everton team desperate to regain some form after a poor run of results.
The Toffees started the season well under new boss Rafa Benitez, who took charge in the summer, taking four victories from their first six games of the Premier League season.
Since September, though, Everton have claimed just one league win in a difficult patch of form which led to Benitez's dismissal in January.
Frank Lampard has been appointed to recover the side's season after the Blues have been sucked into a relegation battle.
Leeds, meanwhile, could go nine points clear of the drop zone with a victory on Saturday.
Here's what you need to know about the game:
What time is kick-off?
Everton v Leeds United will kick off at 3pm on Saturday February 12.
Is it on TV? How can I follow the game?
In accordance with the national 3pm blackout, Everton v Leeds will not be broadcast live on television.
You can follow the action with the YEP's live blog, which will bring you all the updates from line-up announcements right through to the final whistle.
What happened when the teams last met?
The Whites were held to a 2-2 draw by Everton at Elland Road in August.
The visitors took the lead twice. Dominic Calvert-Lewin gave the visitors the advantage on the half-hour mark by converting a penalty, after Liam Cooper was penalised for holding the striker in the box. Demerai Gray found the bottom corner shortly after half-time after getting the better of Stuart Dallas.
Leeds replied on both occasions, though. It was Mateusz Klich who first drew United level with a composed, dinked finish to take Leeds into the break with the score 1-1. Raphinha pegged Everton back the second time in the 72nd minute, striking a Cooper cut-back first time into the far corner to the delight of the home crowd.
Since the teams first met in September 1924, Leeds have emerged victorious in 52 of their 119 encounters, while Everton came out on top 34 times.
How are Everton doing?
The Toffees haven't won a league game since December 6, when they beat Arsenal 2-1 at Goodison Park.
The Merseyside club have since claimed one point from their last six games.
Lampard took charge at Everton on January 31 following the dismissal of former Blues boss Benitez.
On Tuesday, the ex-Chelsea man's first game at the helm ended in a 3-1 defeat to relegation rivals Newcastle United.
Everton sit 16th in the Premier League table, two points clear of the drop zone.
