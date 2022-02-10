The attacker scored his first ever Premier League goal during United's 1-0 away victory over the Toffees in November 2020.

Everton have visited Elland Road twice since then, and Raphinha has found his way onto the scoresheet on both occasions.

The Brazilian, who is currently the club's top scorer this season, hopes that he can make it four from four when the Whites travel to Goodison Park for a Premier League game on Saturday.

"Everton is a team with special memories for me," Raphinha said.

"If I’m not mistaken, I’ve scored against them three times and scored three goals.

"I hope that I can continue this run of scoring and that we can go there and get a win, or at least pick up some points."

Leeds United winger Raphinha. Pic: Naomi Baker.

The 25-year-old recently returned from international duties in South America, where he helped Brazil continue their unbeaten record in Qatar 2022 qualifiers.

Raphinha made two appearances for his country, and scored the opening goal in the Seleção's 4-0 win over Paraguay.

The winger was substituted in the final ten minutes, and seemed to limp as he left the field of play following a heavy challenge from Júnior Alonso.

Amid fans' concerns over the Brazilian's condition, Raphinha confirmed that he is fit this week.

Raphinha celebrates scoring his first Leeds United goal at Goodison Park in November 2020. Pic: Peter Powell.

"Physically, I’m fine," Raphinha told the BBC.

"I feel well prepared.

"Whether at the club or with Brazil, I feel I can prepare well for games - it’s not an issue.

"Obviously the time difference plays a factor, going too and from different places and having to adapt, but it’s nothing that’s going to impede my ability when it comes to performing for Leeds."

Raphinha holds off Everton's Abdoulaye Doucouré at Elland Road. Pic: Jan Kruger.