Who is Ted Lasso? The American TV character being compared to Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch

When Marsch took charge at Elland Road earlier this week, he became only the third American to manage a Premier League team.

Since the appointment was confirmed, fans and media have speculated about 'soccer coach' stereotypes.

In his first press conference as Leeds manager on Thursday afternoon, Marsch claimed that comparisons between him and Ted Lasso did not help with the stigma of his origins.

But he wasn't afraid to make light of the comments either.

"The only way I know way I know how to do things is to go all in, to give everything I have, to believe in who I am, to believe in the people that I work with and to try and maximise what we are every day and I find if you can do that effectively, you can be incredibly surprised by what you can achieve," Marsch said.

"So that sounds like Ted Lasso, I think, from what I’ve heard.”

For those wondering who Ted Lasso is and why he's like Marsch, this is everything you need to know...

Who is Ted Lasso?

Ted Lasso is the title character of Ted Lasso, a comedy-drama TV series about an American Football coach who comes to the UK to manage a Premier League football team.

Lasso has no experience of the beautiful game, and sets about winning the hearts and minds of players and fans with his never-ending optimism and positivity.

Who is Jesse Marsch?

Jesse Marsch is Leeds United's head coach.

He was appointed on Monday February 28 following the dismissal of former Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa.

Why are the managers similar? Why are they being compared?

Both coaches are American, though Lasso hails from Kansas City, 500 miles from Marsch's home city in Wisconsin.

Lasso and Marsch have been charged with a similar task. In the first episode, when Lasso takes charge of AFC Richmond, the fictional Premier League football team of the show, the Greyhounds are struggling to keep their place in the top flight. Leeds, meanwhile, are currently two points clear of the Premier League drop zone with 12 games left to play.

The new Whites boss' people-orientated approach was very clear in his first press conference - shouting out a long list of players who had impressed him so far, and explaining his desire to let the dust settle on Bielsa's departure before launching in with his ideas. With no prior knowledge of football, Lasso depends on these qualities - of motivation and player-empowerment - to see him through his stint at AFC Richmond.

During Marsch's first press conference on Thursday, the American said the word 'belief' or 'believe' nine times, which is the word Lasso displays in large letters above his office in the team's dressing room.

Where can I watch Ted Lasso?

Ted Lasso is an Apple+ TV original which you can stream on your laptop or Smart TV.

You'll need to purchase an Apple TV subscription in order to stream the show.

Apple TV offer a seven-day free trial, and then you'll pay £4.99 a month.

Where will I next see the manager?

Marsch will take charge of his first game as Leeds United coach on Saturday March 5.

The Whites will take on Leicester City at the King Power Stadium, with the game set to kick off at 12.30pm.