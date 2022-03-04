'What more do we want' - Leeds United fans give glowing verdict on Jesse Marsch's first press conference as Whites boss

@Rjwalkerskipton: He’s got humour, and seems like a great bloke, but obviously it's a results and performance game. I truly hope it goes well and he becomes legend.

@Adamtreearce: The more I see of this guy in interviews and how he conducts himself the more I like him. Loved Bielsa and always will but really hope this guy is a success for the club.

@Gill_W_: Good interview. Seems like a nice guy. Very respectful. Whatever happens this season I will not hold it to him. I 100% support the players and hope for their sake we stay up. But regardless of which league we’re in next season, I will 100% be behind Jesse.

@LSdadbod1980: Credit where it's due. He's not put a foot wrong so far in what is a very, very precarious situation. Fair play.

@Bmwood239: At the moment I don’t like that I like how he comes across, I hope in 6 weeks or so I absolutely love him.

@SteveAd77908633: A brilliant communicator and a great personality.

Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch. Pic: George Wood.

@Hullman1967: Sounds intelligent, positive and enthusiastic. What more do we want in week one. He knows it's a results business.

@Cheeno64: Really like his attitude, clear, concise and self-deprecating with a strong work ethic and honesty. Think we’ll be alright.

@JohnIng7666419: I’m behind him 100%, just as I was behind Marcelo, because I’m Leeds!!!

@Lee05450143: Can’t not be initially impressed with this guy. Just hope it carries to the pitch.

Leeds United fans. Pic: Laurence Griffiths.

@LeedsCarajo1: That's it. I'm convinced! 12 wins incoming!

@LukeCollinss: Really likeable confident guy. Seems to of brought some positivity and confidence back to the squad from videos. Hope he can take everything and put it in against Leicester Saturday. Be great to see him start on a high.

@Paulmchale16: To be honest, this must have been the first interview I have watched all the way through for quite a few years. Jesse communicates very well. I hope Jesse does well.

@Yorkshireboy14: Spoke very well first hand. Be interesting to watch his hair colour over the next few weeks and months and how much he has left in May. But he seems keen to stay should the unthinkable happen. Time will tell.

Former Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa. Pic: Lindsey Parnaby.

@Paulspeight62: Very impressed with what Jesse Marsch had to say , let’s hope we can transfer his philosophy onto the pitch, GOOD LUCK.