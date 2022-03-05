Leeds United fans herald Marcelo Bielsa at Leicester City but Jesse Marsch gets first chant
Leeds United's away following quickly showed their appreciation of Marcelo Bielsa in Saturday's clash at Leicester City - but also greeted new boss Jesse Marsch with his first song.
Bielsa was sacked as Whites head coach last weekend and the 'Marcelo Bielsa, Leeds' chant was boomed out from the away end at the King Power Stadium for the first time some ten minutes before kick-off.
Another Bielsa chant followed in the second minute but the new head coach's name was then echoed from the terraces in the 23rd minute with a song of "Jesse, Jesse Marsch", quickly followed by another Bielsa chant.
Leeds impressed in the first half at the King Power but squandered some good chances as the opening 45 minutes ended goalless.
The pace of Leicester's Harvey Barnes and Jamie Vardy caused United bother on the break.
Marsch offered plenty of encouragement on the sidelines, applauding his players and continually instructing his side with hand movements as he moved in and out of his technical area, often nearly on the pitch.
