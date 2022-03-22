Kalvin Phillips and Patrick Bamford have both been left off Gareth Southgate's squad list after suffering significant long-term injuries this season.

Tyler Roberts' ruptured hamstring keeps him out of contention for Wales' World Cup qualifying semi-final against Austria, while Liam Cooper's hamstring issue has counted him out of Steve Clarke's squad for Scotland friendlies.

Raphinha dazzled in his initial displays for Brazil, making five goal contributions across seven appearances since his debut in October, but the winger will not join up with Tite's squad after testing positive for coronavirus.

Robin Koch has also tested positive and so will not feature for Germany in friendlies against Israel and the Netherlands.

Below are all of the senior Leeds United players who have been called up to represent their country.

Stuart Dallas - Northern Ireland

England Under 20s midfielder Lewis Bate. Pic: George Wood.

Friday March 25, 7.15pm - Luxembourg (A), friendly, broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League

Tuesday March 29, 7.45pm - Hungary (H), friendly

Diego Llorente - Spain

Saturday March 26, 6.45pm - Albania (H), friendly

Northern Ireland defender Stuart Dallas. Pic: Charles McQuillan.

Tuesday March 29, 7.45pm - Iceland (H), friendly

Charle Cresswell - England Under 21s

Friday March 25 - Andorra (H), UEFA European Under-21 Championship Qualifying, broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football

Tuesday March 29, 6.45pm - Albania (A), UEFA European Under-21 Championship Qualifying

Spain defender Diego Llorente.

Sam Greenwood and Lewis Bate - England Under 20s

Friday March 25, 7pm - Poland (A), Under 20 Elite League

Tuesday March 29, 6.30pm - Germany (H), Under 20 Elite League

Kristoffer Klaesson - Norway Under 21s

Tuesday March 29, 4pm - Austria (A), UEFA European Under-21 Championship Qualifying

Illan Meslier - France Under 21s

Thursday March 24, 6.45pm - Faroe Islands (H)

Monday March 28, 6.45pm - Northern Ireland (H)