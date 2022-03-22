The international break: Where and when every Leeds United player is representing his country
The Premier League pauses again to allow players to play for their nations.
Kalvin Phillips and Patrick Bamford have both been left off Gareth Southgate's squad list after suffering significant long-term injuries this season.
Tyler Roberts' ruptured hamstring keeps him out of contention for Wales' World Cup qualifying semi-final against Austria, while Liam Cooper's hamstring issue has counted him out of Steve Clarke's squad for Scotland friendlies.
Raphinha dazzled in his initial displays for Brazil, making five goal contributions across seven appearances since his debut in October, but the winger will not join up with Tite's squad after testing positive for coronavirus.
Robin Koch has also tested positive and so will not feature for Germany in friendlies against Israel and the Netherlands.
Below are all of the senior Leeds United players who have been called up to represent their country.
Stuart Dallas - Northern Ireland
Friday March 25, 7.15pm - Luxembourg (A), friendly, broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League
Tuesday March 29, 7.45pm - Hungary (H), friendly
Diego Llorente - Spain
Saturday March 26, 6.45pm - Albania (H), friendly
Tuesday March 29, 7.45pm - Iceland (H), friendly
Charle Cresswell - England Under 21s
Friday March 25 - Andorra (H), UEFA European Under-21 Championship Qualifying, broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football
Tuesday March 29, 6.45pm - Albania (A), UEFA European Under-21 Championship Qualifying
Sam Greenwood and Lewis Bate - England Under 20s
Friday March 25, 7pm - Poland (A), Under 20 Elite League
Tuesday March 29, 6.30pm - Germany (H), Under 20 Elite League
Kristoffer Klaesson - Norway Under 21s
Tuesday March 29, 4pm - Austria (A), UEFA European Under-21 Championship Qualifying
Illan Meslier - France Under 21s
Thursday March 24, 6.45pm - Faroe Islands (H)
Monday March 28, 6.45pm - Northern Ireland (H)
