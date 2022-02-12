Everton v Leeds United: key talking points from the first half at Goodison Park

1. Frank Lampard v Marcelo Bielsa

If the history between today's coaches has left either manager with a grudge to bear, no such animosity was on show ahead of kick off.

With the pair meeting for the sixth time this afternoon, Bielsa has not faced any English manager more times, with Dean Smith a close second with five encounters.

The Argentine came on top in the first three encounters, with Leeds doing the double over Lampard's Derby during the Championship 2018/2019 season and winning the first leg of the Play-Off semi-final.

The Pride Park leg in May 2019, in which Kemar Roofe was on the mark to give Leeds the advantage in the knockout promotion contest, was the last time Bielsa emerged victorious over Lampard.

Since, the former England international has beaten Bielsa's Leeds, first to squash the Whites' promotion dreams in the play-off semi-final second leg, then with a 3-1 win at Stamford Bridge while Lampard was in charge of his former Blues.

But the coaches looked set to put that all behind them as they exchanged a friendly shake of hands before kick-off.

Luke Ayling and Michael Keane tussle for the ball. Pic: Gareth Copley.

2. Stuart Dallas substituted with an injury

Stuart Dallas became the latest casualty of the Leeds injury crisis after going down under a heavy challenge from Alex Iwobi.

The Whites utility man clutched his leg as he got up from the tackle but initially opted to carry on as the Whites fought off Everton's dogged attack in the early stages of the game.

It wasn't long, though, before Dallas was down again and it was 18-year-old Leo Hjelde who was called on to replace him.

The Norwegian defender makes his second Premier League appearance with the substitution.

The nature of Dallas' injury is yet unclear, though he appeared to be holding his thigh and hip area as he limped off.

3. Whites fans in full voice

Leeds were allocated 2,900 tickets at Goodison Park for today's Premier League clash and the Whites fanbase have not let a seat go to spare.

The Elland Road faithful were on hand to roar their players back into the changing rooms after the warm up and have certainly made their presence felt in the Bullens Stand.

The travelling support did their utmost to drown out Everton's Grand Old Team blaring out on the stadium PA ahead of kick-off.

With United trailing by two goals and robbed of key player Stuart Dallas, Whites fans sang on.