Everton v Leeds United - early team news and predicted line-up as Whites visit Toffees

The two teams are side by side in the Premier League table, Leeds 15th and four points ahead of 16th-placed Everton who have played a game less.

Today's fixture marks a first home league game in charge for new Toffees boss Frank Lampard whose side were beaten 3-1 at Newcastle United on Tuesday night.

Marcelo Bielsa's Whites were involved in a 3-3 thriller at Aston Villa the following night.

BOTTOM-HALF BATTLE: Between Everton and Leeds United in Merseyside. Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images.

We will bring you all the pre-math build-up upon landing at Goodison Park ahead of the 3pm kick-off but first here is the latest team news and predicted Leeds line-up too.

Leeds team news

Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa named an unchanged side for Wednesday night's clash at Aston Villa despite having midfielder Adam Forshaw back available following a minor hamstring injury.

Forshaw returned to the bench as Robin Koch and Mateusz Klich formed the centre midfield axis behind a front four of Raphinha, Jack Harrison, Rodrigo and Dan James who netted a brace in the no 9 role as part of a 3-3 draw.

There were hopes that left back Junior Firpo would be back available this weekend following his recent hamstring injury but Bielsa revealed at his Friday morning pre-match press conference that the left back would instead return next week.

That means Leeds still have four key first team players out, Firpo along with Kalvin Phillips, Liam Cooper and Patrick Bamford.

Predicted XI: Meslier; Ayling, Llorente, Struijk, Dallas; Koch, Klich; Raphinha, Harrison, Rodrigo, James.

Everton team news

Everton boss Frank Lampard says Yerry Mina is one of the 'big misses' for Saturday's clash with Leeds United at Goodison Park.

Mina will sit out for two months or so through a quad injury, joining fellow centre-half Ben Godfrey, who has torn his hamstring, on the sidelines.

At the other end of the pitch Lampard also has issues, with Demarai Gray and ex Leeds man Fabian Delph also out.

Vitalii Mykolenko and Abdoulaye Doucoure are also among Lampard's absentees.

Lampard does have Dominic Calvert-Lewin available as he continues to try and get his season back on track after a toe injury.