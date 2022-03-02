Referee who sent off Leeds United skipper in thrilling Championship goalfest takes charge at Leicester City

This season, he has overseen the Whites' 1-0 away loss to Southampton and the 2-2 draw with Brentford at home.

The Nottinghamshire referee has taken charge of 18 Leeds United games throughout his career, including EFL Cup and Championship fixtures.

Coote first showed a red card to a Whites player in January 2018, when Leeds competed in a seven-goal thriller against Millwall at Elland Road.

Trailing the Lions 1-0, United's afternoon took a turn for the bad shortly before half time when Whites skipper Liam Cooper wiped out George Saville with a late tackle.

Coote had a clear view of the challenge and, after some consideration, showed Cooper a straight red card.

The captain protested and shook his head as he left the field of play, but this huge moment was not the final twist in the game, the result far from sealed.

Leeds United captain Liam Cooper departs the field of play. Pic: Tony Johnson.

The visitors took a two-goal lead into half-time but United came out fighting in the second half.

A goal from Kemar Roofe and a brace by Pierre-Michel Lasogga meant that, inexplicably, 10-man Leeds were on the right side of a 3-2 scoreline by the 62nd minute of the contest.

They couldn't hold out though, and Tom Elliott's equaliser was quickly followed up by a Millwall winner courtesy of Jed Wallace, causing Leeds to agonisingly surrender all three points in stoppage time.

United boss Thomas Christiansen found no fault in Coote's decision after the game, and expressed regret for Cooper's dismissal.

Premier League referee David Coote. Pic: Nigel Roddis.

"We shoot ourselves in our feet and make it very difficult," he said.

"Every game we see a stupid red card and we cannot afford that.

"It could be a red card or it could be a yellow card. It's a red from the point of view of the referee and we have to learn.

"We spoke about discipline this week - it was not because of a spit or a provocation, but because he went in strong."

Pontus Jansson looks dejected after two late goals deny Leeds United Championship points in a 4-3 defeat to Millwall at Elland Road. Pic: Tony Johnson.

So far this season, Coote handed out 3 penalty kicks, 2 red cards, and an average of 4.4 yellows per game in the Premier League.

On Saturday at the King Power stadium, he will be assisted by Stuart Burt and Nick Hopton, with Simon Hopper acting as fourth official. Jarred Gillett will take charge of VAR, with Dan Robathan assisting.