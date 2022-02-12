'No time to dwell' - Leeds United fans react as the Whites fall to a 3-0 defeat against Everton
Richarlison scored Everton's third after Leeds found no reply to first-half goals from Michael Keane and Seamus Coleman. Fans have been reacting on social media:
@JCourts1991: Work 40+ hours a week in the food retail industry with no coaching experience apart from taking charge of a year 7 football team as part of a PE module that went on to lose 6-0… But even I can tell that Roberts would struggle to change TV channels, let alone this match.
@JasonBoocker: First time I’ve felt relegation is really possible today.
@ASheehan180: What does Joe Gelhardt have to do? Can’t play for the U23s because he’s needed for the first team, can’t play for the first team because Tyler Roberts exists... I’d be wanting away if I was him.
@Beautifulbizz: Bielsa insanity will either win us the League or get us relegated... nowt in between.
@Dnstewart67: I don't know what the answer is but something has to change. Just made one of the worst teams in the PL look like Barca. Can't just hope that we'll get better if and when we get our players back. May be too late by then.
@Hughjass585: If this doesn’t show two things today then I’m massively out of touch. 1. Rodrigo has been our best player in the last 2 games. 2. Not investing in January is going to cost us big time.
@Tomwiggy03: Only blessing today is that the other results look like going our way.
@Lufclamb86: Such a poor display today with three tough games up ahead.
@Samender91: When Raphinha is tearing it up for Bayern Munich next season, its going to be even more difficult to believe he was substituted at half time. At 2-0 down. Against a relegation rival. For Tyler Roberts.
@Stephen_LUFC: Get this out of the system and move on. No time for dwelling on it.
@SincerelyAdamo: Gelhardt being overlooked again is getting ridiculous now. Think if we are fed up how must that kid feel.
@D_I_N_G: If you’re just now realizing that relegation is a very real possibility, then you don’t understand the first thing about football.
@The_Swell_Shark: I would be genuinely interested to know what Bielsa sees in Roberts. Pure curiosity. Whatever he's turning on in training, he clearly doesn't replicate on matchday
I'm all for being proven wrong, but think I'm safe...
