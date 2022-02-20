Bruno Fernandes unhappy that Adam Forshaw 'foul' handed Leeds United equaliser
Bruno Fernandes is not happy with the officials' decision not to penalise Adam Forshaw for a challenge in the lead-up to Raphinha's equaliser at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon.
Ten minutes into the second half, Manchester United's two-goal cushion - gained through headers from Harry Maguire and Fernandes in the first half - disappeared as Marcelo Bielsa's side overran the visitors to the delight of the home crowd.
Rodrigo shortened the Whites' deficit to one when his would-be cross found David de Gea's top corner before Raphinha's back-post tap-in drew the scores level in the 54th minute.
In the lead-up to Leeds' equaliser, though, Fernandes fell to the ground as Forshaw dispossessed him of the ball to find Dan James, who provided Raphinha's assist.
Referee Paul Tierney waved away calls for a foul and, after the incident was cleared by VAR Chris Kavanagh, the goal stood.
Speaking after the game, Fernandes rued his team's slow start to the second half and insisted that Forshaw's challenge was not legal.
"That probably was the problem for us," said Fernandes, when asked about the strength of his side's position at half-time.
"We think that we are in a great position, we start to be a little bit sloppy on the passes under pressure, and they get away with two goals.
"Obviously I think that in the second goal there was a foul but, either way, the most important thing was the reaction after that.
"That reaction made us win the game."
The exhilarating fightback which brought Elland Road to its feet wasn't to impact the game's result as Ralf Rangnick's pair of 66th-minute substitutes had the final word.
Fred restored the Reds' lead just minutes after coming on before Anthony Elanga sealed all three points, with Fernandes putting Manchester's fourth goal on a plate for him in the final minutes of the match.
Reflecting on a dramatic contest between two historic rivals, Fernandes said: "Unbelievable. I really enjoyed it.
"Obviously, because we won the game at the end.
"Great atmosphere, amazing support from our fans, and a great result for us."
