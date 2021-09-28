Loan Watch: Leeds United loanee Mateusz Bogusz scores another wondergoal for UD Ibiza

The young pole has bagged one assist and scored three across five starts for the Spanish club since joining this summer.

He’s not scoring tap-ins, either.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a stunning long range effort, Bogusz opened the scoring for UD Ibiza against Burgo on Saturday, hitting the top corner from 20 yards out to the delight of Ibiza’s home fans and Whites supporters watching from afar.

The midfielder produced a similar goal against Malaga last month, and his performances have earned him three man of the match awards across six appearances so far.

Ibiza are undefeated in the league this season. With eleven points the Spanish side sit fourth in La Liga 2.

Kiko Casilla, Elche

Mateusz Bogusz in action for Leeds. Pic: Will Russell/Getty

Elsewhere in Spain, Kiko Casilla has registered two clean sheets across seven appearances for Elche, who are struggling in Spain’s top flight.

With just one win achieved against basement side Getafe, Elche are lingering near the drop zone of La Liga in 16th place.

Hélder Costa, Valencia

Hélder Costa is having no more luck getting time on the pitch at Valencia than he was at Leeds United.

Alfie McCalmont in action for Morecambe. Pic: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty

The winger has played just 11 minutes for the Spanish side so far, coming on at the end to little effect as Valencia lost 2-1 to Real Madrid.

Elia Caprile, Aurora Pro Patria

Since departing Leeds on loan in the summer, young goalkeeper Elia Caprile has succeeded in bagging the match action he needs to develop his game.

So far, the 20-year-old has started every Serie C game for Aurora Pro Patria, who are 17th in the table.

Elia Caprile. Pic: George Wood/Getty

Leif Davis, Bournemouth

Leif Davis is struggling to return to match fitness after suffering a hamstring complaint at Bournemouth.

Following a string of substitute appearances, the 21-year-old has missed out on four Championship fixtures to the injury.

Alfie McCalmont, Morecambe

Alfie McCalmont has settled into life at League One outfit Morecambe well.

The young midfielder has made eight appearances for the Shrimps who are 16th in the table.

Hélder Costa. Pic: Oli Scarff/Getty

Ian Poveda, Blackburn Rovers

Ian Poveda was benched as Rovers beat Cardiff City 5-1.

The winger has only made two appearances for Tony Mowbray's side so far, having suffered a minor hamstring complaint at the start of the season.

Ryan Edmondson, Fleetwood Town

Ryan Edmondson started as Fleetwood Town took on Cambridge United. The striker was taken off at half time as he continues the search for his first goal at his loan club.

Fleetwood are 10th in the League One table, three points clear of the drop zone.