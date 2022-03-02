Leicester City v Leeds United: Is it on TV? channel, kick-off time, head-to-head record and more

With 12 games left to play, Marsch will be eager to get points on the board as soon as possible.

Leeds have failed to score in four of their last six Premier League games, while conceding 20 in the same period.

On Saturday, Whites fans will get their first glimpse of the American coach and get a sense of how far he is able to fix the defensive nightmare that has left Leeds two points clear of the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, United's opponents recovered from their own rough patch of form midweek when Leicester beat Leeds' relegation rivals Burnley 2-0.

Here's what you need to know about Leeds' next Premier League contest:

What time is kick-off?

Harvey Barnes and Stuart Dallas tussle for the ball during Leeds United's 1-1 draw with Leicester City at Elland Road in November. Pic: Michael Regan.

Leeds will kick off against Leicester at 12.30pm on Saturday March 5.

Is it on TV? How can I follow the game?

Leicester v Leeds will be broadcast on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting at 11.30am

You can follow the action on the YEP's live blog, which will bring you all the updates from line-up announcements right through to the final whistle.

Raphinha celebrates opening the scoring during Leeds United's 1-1 draw with Leicester City. Pic: Michael Regan.

What happened the last time the teams met?

Leeds were held to a 1-1 draw by Leicester when the Foxes came to Elland Road in November.

Raphinha put the home side ahead with a free kick in the 26th minute but the Whites' lead did not last long.

Leicester scored straight from kick off, with Harvey Barnes bringing down a long ball on the left wing, knocking the ball onto his right foot and letting fly from the edge of the sixteen-yard box.

Jamie Vardy celebrates scoring Leicester's second goal during the Foxes' 2-0 victory over Burnley on Tuesday. Pic: Alex Livesey.

Illan Meslier could not react to Barnes' shot, which flew into the top corner.

The teams have met 125 times since their first encounter, a 1-1 draw in September 1920.

The Whites have claimed 48 victories, while the Midlands side have come out on top 44 times.

How are Leicester doing?

Leicester are 12th in the Premier League table with 30 points.

On Tuesday, the Foxes ended a five-game winless run with victory against Burnley. James Maddison opened the scoring in the 82nd minute before Jamie Vardy, returning from a seven-week injury lay-off, doubled the lead to seal a win for the hosts at the King Power Stadium.