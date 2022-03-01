How Jesse Marsch's first six games in charge compare to Leeds United's relegation rivals' fixtures

Jesse Marsch has to act quickly to recover a Whites side who are looking out of sorts, to say the least.

A pair of victories in January against Burnley and West Ham put comfortable distance between the Whites and the drop zone before Marcelo Bielsa's side capitulated in February.

Leeds set a Premier League record for the most goals conceded in a single calendar month, shipping 20 in the space of five games as United's defence crumbled.

The damage triggered Bielsa's exit and set up a real challenge for incoming manager Marsch.

But the American is ready for the fight for Premier League survival.

“We have all the tools here," Marsch said in his first interview as Whites boss.

"I’m here to help this group understand how we can get better and handling the moment right now.

"We have to stay calm and control what we can control.

"We are still in a good situation where we control all of our destiny."

Let's take a look at the games that Marsch's side can control alongside the fixtures other teams in the relegation battle will decide for them.

Leeds United

Leeds are in 16th place with 23 points.

Leicester (A) - Saturday March 5

Aston Villa (H) - Thursday March 10

Norwich (H) - Sunday March 13

Wolves (A) - Friday March 18

Southampton (H) - Saturday April 2

Watford (A) - Saturday April 9

Newcastle United

Newcastle are in 14th place with 25 points. The Magpies are undefeated in their last six games.

Brighton (H) - Saturday March 5

Southampton (A) - Thursday March 10

Chelsea (A) - Sunday March 13

Everton (A) - Thursday March 17

Crystal Palace (H) - Sunday March 20

Tottenham Hotspur (A) - Sunday April 3

Brentford

Brentford are in 15th place with 24 points. Like Leeds, the Bees have taken one point from their last six games.

Norwich (A) - Saturday March 5

Burnley (H) - Saturday March 12

Leicester (A) - Sunday March 20

Chelsea (A) - Saturday April 2

West Ham (H) - Saturday April 9

Watford (A) - Saturday April 16

Everton

Everton are in 17th place with 22 points. The Toffees have lost all of their last six games except their 3-0 victory over Leeds.

Tottenham (A) - Monday March 7

Wolves (H) - Sunday March 13

Newcastle (H) - Thursday March 17

Watford (A) - Sunday March 20

West Ham United (A) - Sunday April 3

Manchester United (H) - Saturday April 9

Burnley

Burnley are in 18th place with 21 points. The Clarets are 7th in the Premier League form table, having taken 9 points from the last 18 available.

Leicester (H) - Tuesday March 1

Chelsea (H) - Saturday March 5

Brentford (A) - Saturday March 12

Southampton (H) - Saturday March 19

Manchester City (H) - Saturday April 2

Norwich (A) - Sunday April 10

Watford

Watford are in 19th place with 19 points. The Hornets have taken five points from their last six games.

Arsenal (H) - Sunday March 5

Wolves (A) - Thursday March 10

Southampton (A) - Sunday March 13

Everton (H) - Sunday March 20

Liverpool (A) - Saturday April 2

Leeds (H) - Saturday April 9

Norwich City

Norwich are in 20th place with 17 points. After going three games unbeaten at the turn of the month, Dean Smith's side have lost three games on the bounce.

Brentford (H) - Saturday March 5

Leeds (A) - Sunday March 13

Chelsea (H) - Saturday March 19

Brighton (A) - Saturday April 2

Burnley (H) - Sunday April 10

Manchester United (A) - Saturday April 16

