The cost of a United season ticket has been the same season on season for the past 11 years, despite the Whites earning Premier League status during that time.

Premier League clubs command a higher ticket price than those in lower leagues but, after Leeds won the Championship in 2020, the club opted not to increase the price of a season ticket in order to protect supporters from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The ten per cent rise reflects Leeds' dual commitment to running a sustainable club, in the face of the rising cost of matchday operations, and keeping the Elland Road experience affordable for the Whites' dedicated fans.

With prices starting at £20 per game for adults and £4 per game for children, a Leeds season ticket remains one of the cheapest in the division.

Existing holders are now able to secure their season tickets for next season using the club's new partner platform, SeatGeek, until the renewal window closes on March 31.

After this date, any season tickets that have not been renewed will be made available to the 20,000-strong waiting list.

Leeds United supporters walk past a tribute to Marcelo Bielsa, painted by Andy McVeigh, on their way to Elland Road. Pic: Paul Ellis.

Season ticket holders can expect to receive further details on how to renew by email on Wednesday February 9.

Leeds United fans gather outside Elland Road. Pic: Naomi Baker.