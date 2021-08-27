Hjelde battles for Ross County.

The Whites have captured the Norwegian at the second time of asking, as Hjelde penned a four year deal at the club in the week of his eighteenth birthday.

"I feel like Leeds is the right club for me," he said. "I really like the way they play."

"I think they have the best manager in the world right now."

"Just looking at where the club is heading in the future - I want to be a part of it."

"I'm really delighted to sign for this massive club."

"It's been going on for quite a while now, so just getting the deal over and done with is such a great feeling."

Head Coach Marcelo Bielsa helped attract Hjelde to the club.

"I'm good with the ball, I like to play out from the back, I would say I like to defend one v ones as well. I like getting forward but I also like to defend as well, so I think I will suit this club."

"My target right now is just settling in with the 23s, can't wait to get playing with the boys and I'm just looking forward to it."

