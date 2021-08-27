NEW FACE - Leo Hjelde with Leeds United director of football Victor Orta.

The Whites, whose initial first two bids were rejected by the Scottish Premiership side, agreed a deal worth in excess of £1m last week for the Hoops' Norwegian defender, who turned 18 yesterday.

Hjelde's CV already boasts international youth appearances at Under 16, 17 and 18 level and some first team football thanks to a loan spell at Ross County in the second half of last season. He played in the heart of John Hughes' defence as part of a back three, as well as at left-back and left midfield, in a spell that cemented Leeds' opinion of him.

He has signed a four-year contract at Elland Road after completing his medical yesterday at Thorp Arch and is expected to partner Charlie Cresswell in Jackson's back-line for the Premier League 2 season.

