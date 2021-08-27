Leeds United confirm the signing of Celtic teenager Leo Hjelde in £1m-plus deal
Leeds United have confirmed Celtic teenage centre-half Leo Hjelde as their latest signing for Mark Jackson's Under 23s.
The Whites, whose initial first two bids were rejected by the Scottish Premiership side, agreed a deal worth in excess of £1m last week for the Hoops' Norwegian defender, who turned 18 yesterday.
Hjelde's CV already boasts international youth appearances at Under 16, 17 and 18 level and some first team football thanks to a loan spell at Ross County in the second half of last season. He played in the heart of John Hughes' defence as part of a back three, as well as at left-back and left midfield, in a spell that cemented Leeds' opinion of him.
He has signed a four-year contract at Elland Road after completing his medical yesterday at Thorp Arch and is expected to partner Charlie Cresswell in Jackson's back-line for the Premier League 2 season.
Jackson's defence needed bolstering this summer after the departure of homegrown talent Oliver Casey to Championship side Blackpool. The first two league games of the current campaign have seen Cresswell, midfielder Nohan Kenneh and 17-year-old Kris Moore all feature at centre-half for the Whites Under 23s side, who are in action later today against Derby County at Loughborough.