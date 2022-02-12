Leeds United fans react to Everton starting line-up as Marcelo Bielsa names an unchanged side
The same Leeds United team that were held to a 3-3 draw by Aston Villa midweek will kick off at Goodison Park this afternoon. Fans have been reacting on social media:
@Akkel_: Good to see, hopefully the lads can keep the momentum up from last week. Would love to see Joffy come off the bench though towards the end.
@AndrewMudge: No shocks there !! But we were too good for Villa, so hopefully we can stick one to fun time Frankie.
@Erskine_Gareth: That team deserved to get picked again they were excellent v Villa in that 2nd half. Forshaw possibly could have come in but I’m happy with that.
@Renners_D: Not surprised but I would of liked to see Forshaw to actually give us some sort of central midfield.
@Crowther9195: I understand keeping the team the same, but I really think Forshaw should be in there, but boys impressed against Villa. Same again and push for that massive 3 points.
@Rico74Leeds: Play like we have been doing and we will be fine.
@CornerWedPhoto: Yes lads. Maybe Forshaw for Koch but no reason we shouldn't give Everton a difficult afternoon. Decent bench also. INTO EM!!!!
@FelixLUFC: Half decent bench for once too. Come on Leeds.
@Reallordgreen: Anything less than 3 points would be a bad result today. COME ON LEEDS.
@BenCLufc: Forshaw should be starting. Could get ripped to pieces in midfield.
@B_Huds0n: Will take it for sure, bench has a bit on it too for once, big opportunity to move up the table today...
@AntDickinson: To be fair, wouldn't change much from last time out - I might have started Forshaw. Yeah, still concerned about James as a lone striker, but at the same time he did well against Villa.
