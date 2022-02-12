@Akkel_: Good to see, hopefully the lads can keep the momentum up from last week. Would love to see Joffy come off the bench though towards the end.

@AndrewMudge: No shocks there !! But we were too good for Villa, so hopefully we can stick one to fun time Frankie.

@Erskine_Gareth: That team deserved to get picked again they were excellent v Villa in that 2nd half. Forshaw possibly could have come in but I’m happy with that.

@Renners_D: Not surprised but I would of liked to see Forshaw to actually give us some sort of central midfield.

@Crowther9195: I understand keeping the team the same, but I really think Forshaw should be in there, but boys impressed against Villa. Same again and push for that massive 3 points.

@Rico74Leeds: Play like we have been doing and we will be fine.

Adam Forshaw and Stuart Dallas check out the pitch at Goodison Park ahead of Leeds United's Premier League clash with Everton. Pic: Bruce Rollinson.

@CornerWedPhoto: Yes lads. Maybe Forshaw for Koch but no reason we shouldn't give Everton a difficult afternoon. Decent bench also. INTO EM!!!!

@FelixLUFC: Half decent bench for once too. Come on Leeds.

@Reallordgreen: Anything less than 3 points would be a bad result today. COME ON LEEDS.

@BenCLufc: Forshaw should be starting. Could get ripped to pieces in midfield.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa. Pic: Michael Regan.

@B_Huds0n: Will take it for sure, bench has a bit on it too for once, big opportunity to move up the table today...

@AntDickinson: To be fair, wouldn't change much from last time out - I might have started Forshaw. Yeah, still concerned about James as a lone striker, but at the same time he did well against Villa.

