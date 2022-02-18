Leeds United fans issue verdict on Tyler Roberts debate following Marcelo Bielsa admission

@Thugg3rThugger: Tyler Roberts, get that head of yours up immediately.

@Delmeister1: I think Tyler Roberts is a misunderstood talent who will shine given a run of starts... I will support him & encourage him so long as he wears the white shirt with pride & fight, as Bielsa demands.

@Alexlenton1: It’s not Roberts' fault, he tries his best. It’s just that Bielsa keeps picking him.

@srhlufc74: Tyler Roberts isn’t the problem, he never has been, we all see he’s just not at the level he needs to be but it’s on Bielsa, he keeps trying to hammer the nail into the wood.

@Ellam9: Other players have gone on to prove us wrong and show they’re worth a place in the team, we’ve been waiting for Tyler Roberts to come good for years now.

@Andrew_Rawling: Elland Road will be a cauldron of noise on Sunday. The only thing that will silence it is the inevitable Tyler Roberts for Raphinha substitution on 67 minutes. Then you will be able to hear a pin drop.

Leeds United forward Tyler Roberts in action against Everton. Pic: Marc Atkins.

@K9myp: As much as fans don't rate Tyler Roberts I'm sorry but Marcelo Bielsa needs to take the blame for picking him! He shouldn't have been offered a new contract and should have been sold months ago to free up money and space in Bielsa's small squad.

@NickCStoney: Love Bielsa of course, but his stubbornness is highlighted no more than by his persistence with Roberts. Nobody cares if he’s the best player in training if he offers nothing on a match day.

@Petefloff: I don’t think any of us want to be critical. But fans are entitled to their opinion and when Bielsa brings Roberts on ahead of a host of others, I think criticism is fair. Roberts is the one player in our squad who has failed to improve under Bielsa.

@Kella1974: If you are a defender playing against Leeds and your team are winning; its the 70th minute and the sub board comes up Tyler Roberts no: if you are the defending team you instantly think my afternoon is about to get easier; put up Joe Gelhardt no and you think opposite.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa instructs Tyler Roberts on the sidelines. Pic: Paul Ellis.