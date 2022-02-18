Dallas limped off early on at Goodison Park against Everton last week, to be replaced at left wing-back by 18-year-old Leo Hjelde. The former Celtic youngster also limped out of the game deep in stoppage time having gone down in pain and looked in some discomfort as he made his way down the tunnel.

Bielsa says Dallas has not yet been ruled out of the game against the Red Devils, but Hjelde will be missing for at least three weeks.

"Dallas is recovering, he hasn't been discarded from Sunday's game," said Bielsa.

"Hjelde has an injury in his knee and if the process in the next few weeks is effective he would be available again. It could happen that he may not recover in those 20 days which would result in him having to have surgery."

The Manchester United game comes too soon for Kalvin Phillips, Liam Cooper and Patrick Bamford. Both Phillips and Cooper have spent two months recovering from hamstring problems and our nearing the end of their rehabilitation period, while Bamford has made just one substitute appearance since September. A series of problems have kept Bielsa's first choice striker from action, including an ankle problem, a hamstring injury and his latest knock, a foot problem. The pain in Bamford's foot has not subsided sufficiently to allow him to return to training and there is still no timeframe for his return.

"Kalvin and Cooper continue their normal processes," said Bielsa.

"The objective is that they become available in March. The medical expectation was 12 weeks and that hasn't changed.

BIG GAME - Stuart Dallas could yet recover in time to feature for Leeds United against Manchester United. Pic: Getty

"Bamford continues to have the same problem."