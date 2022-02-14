Dan James brushes off relegation worries, Premier League club joins Raphinha race

Dan James brushes off relegation worries

Dan James insisted that Leeds are not in trouble following the Whites' 3-0 defeat to Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Marcelo Bielsa's men failed to repeat the marauding midweek performance against Aston Villa in Liverpool this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton, who hadn't won a league game since December, bagged an early goal through captain Seamus Coleman before Michael Keane headed home a second.

The Toffees took a 2-0 lead into the second half, when Richarlison's deflected shot heaped further misery on United to seal a convincing victory for Frank Lampard's side.

But James isn't worried about the threat of relegation, with the gap to the drop zone now six points.

"No not at all," James said, when asked if Leeds were in trouble.

Leeds United attacker Dan James. Pic: Clive Mason.

"I think we all believe in ourselves, the manager believes in us.

"It just wasn't our day today."

Danny Murphy questions Marcelo Bielsa

Leeds United winger Raphinha. Pic: Stu Forster.

Pundit Danny Murphy is not convinced that it was right for Marcelo Bielsa brought of Raphinha at half time of Saturday's defeat to Everton at Goodison Park.

Trailing by two goals, the Argentine made a double substitution at the interval, with Tyler Roberts and Adam Forshaw coming on for Raphinha and Mateusz Klich.

The players introduced failed to change the game, though, with Anthony Gordon's 78th-minute goal only increasing the home side's lead, with no reply from Leeds.

On Match of the Day on Saturday evening, Murphy made his feelings about Bielsa's decision to bring Raphinha off known.

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa. Pic: Marc Atkins.

"It was a mistake," said Murphy.

"He can explain but all right but he was showing and causing Kelly a good few problems.

"Okay, he hadn't scored or set up a goal but you are 2-0 down in a game and you need your best players."

Chelsea plot raid for Raphinha

Chelsea are the latest club to join the race for Whites winger Raphinha, according to Fichajes.

Leeds fought off considerable interest for the Brazilian, who is the club's top scorer this season, in the January transfer window.

Since arriving at Elland Road in October 2020, Raphinha has made 11 assists and 14 goals across 53 appearances for United.