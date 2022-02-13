'Not at all' - Dan James on why Leeds United are not in 'a spot of bother' in bottom half

Leeds approached the weekend's clash at Goodison Park looking to build on Wednesday night's epic 3-3 draw at Aston Villa but goals from Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane and Anthony Gordon gave Frank Lampard's new side an easy victory.

The result saw fifth-bottom Everton close to within one point of 15th-placed Leeds, and with a game in hand, although Leeds remain six points clear of the drop zone.

Marcelo Bielsa's side failed to muster a single shot on target, albeit Rodrigo thumped two fine efforts against the crossbar, and James hit back at suggestions that Leeds were in a bit of trouble.

UPBEAT MESSAGE: From Leeds United's Dan James on the back of Saturday's 3-0 defeat against Everton at Goodison Park. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Asked if the Whites were in a spot of bother in the bottom half, James told LUTV: "No not at all.

"I think we all believe in ourselves, the manager believes in us. It just wasn't our day today."

Pressed on whether he felt Leeds could have had any complaints with the scoreline, James admitted: "No. We had to implement our game today and we just weren't at the races from the start.

"The fans got behind them and they were the better team today."

James also refuted suggestions that there was any fatigue following Wednesday night's exertions at Villa.

"I don't think so at all," he said.

"They had a game the day before and I don't think it makes too much of a difference.

"I just felt they were on the front foot.

"We knew they were going to be at the races obviously having a new manager and the crowd was going to be behind them but the early goal for them killed us a little bit.

"We had to try and work to get back into the game and unfortunately we couldn't."

Leeds were dealt a setback even before going 1-0 down against the Toffees as Stuart Dallas was forced off injured.

"It's a massive blow," admitted James.

"Stu is a great player and can play anywhere on the pitch where he is asked to play and hopefully he is not put for too long."