The Whites' King Power Stadium visit on Saturday did not reap the points that Marsch desperately seeks to swerve his new side's relegation to the Championship.

But the scoreline showed progress, with United conceding just one goal after leaking 20 in the previous five games.

On Thursday, Leeds host a Villa side who have scored an average of 2.2 goals per game in their last five league outings.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

What time is kick-off?

Leeds will kick off against Aston Villa at 7.45pm on Thursday March 10.

Matty Cash holds off Jack Harrison during Leeds United's 3-3 draw with Aston Villa. Pic: Shaun Botterill.

Is it on TV? How can I follow the game?

Leeds v Villa will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime.

You can watch the match for free with a 30-day free trial. After the trial, a subscription costs £7.99 a month.

You can follow the game on the YEP's live blog, where we will bring you all the updates from line-up announcements right through to the final whistle.

Mateusz Klich pursues Jacob Ramsey during Leeds United's 3-3 draw with Aston Villa. Pic: Shaun Botterill.

What happened the last time the teams met?

It was at Villa Park where Leeds picked up the one point they have earned in their last seven games in a six-goal Premier League thriller.

Dan James gave the Whites the lead inside ten minutes before a star turn by Barcelona loanee Philippe Countinho and defensive frailties caused Marcelo Bielsa's side to concede three goals in 13 minutes.

United trailed by 3 goals to 2 at half time, but Diego Llorente was on hand to draw the visitors level after the break, poking the ball home at a scrappy corner.

Philippe Countinho celebrates scoring for Aston Villa against Southampton. Pic: Eddie Keogh.

Villa defender Ezri Konsa was dismissed late on for a second yellow but, despite a healthy dose of stoppage time, Leeds could not capitalise to find a winner.

How are Villa doing?

Steven Gerrard's side have taken 7 points from their last five games.

On Saturday, Villa took a 4-0 home victory over Southampton.

The Birmingham side showed strength across the board, with four different goalscorers - Countinho, Douglas Luiz, Danny Ings, and Ollie Watkins - all getting in on the action.

Aston Villa are 11th in the Premier League table with 33 points.