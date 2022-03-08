Leeds United's Premier League struggles set to intensify, believes former England striker

United have taken just one point from their last 21 available and the end of the season is near.

The desperate need to escape the basement of the Premier League forced the club to part ways with loved manager Marcelo Bielsa at the end of February.

The change of regime failed to have an immediate impact in terms of results, with incoming boss Jesse Marsch overseeing a 1-0 away defeat to Leicester City on Saturday, though the Whites' defence looked far sturdier at the King Power Stadium than it has done in recent weeks.

The West Yorkshire side now face two fixtures which, on paper, are more 'winnable' then the challenging contests which led to Bielsa's sacking.

Before Leeds host bottom-of-the-table Norwich City on Sunday afternoon, Aston Villa will visit LS11 on Thursday night.

Owen says Leeds must do better quickly.

Mateusz Klich and Luke Ayling react to Leeds United's 6-0 defeat to Liverpool. Pic: Laurence Griffiths.

“Leeds played well against Leicester and had plenty of chances," Owen said.

"Jesse Marsch must have been happy with what he saw, but they’ve got to take their chances.

"The pressure is really on Leeds, they need to pick up points soon."

Villa have won their last two games, most recently inflicting a 4-0 drubbing on Southampton.

Former England player Michael Owen. Pic: Glyn Kirk.

In the face of an in-form team, Owen isn't convinced that Leeds' fortunes will change.

"I thought some of Villa’s football against Southampton was brilliant and Coutinho was the star man," BetVictor Brand Ambassador Owen said.

"He was so dangerous throughout, and Villa could have scored more than the four they did.

"I expect to see goals at Elland Road, but I think Villa will win it 2-1.”

Aston Villa attacker Phillipe Countinho. Pic: Eddie Keogh.