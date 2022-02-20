Jack Harrison reveals what two things Leeds United have been working on ahead of Manchester United clash
Jack Harrison has revealed what Marcelo Bielsa and his squad have been focussing on ahead of the Whites' huge Manchester United clash at Elland Road.
The West Yorkshire side are looking to bounce back from a lacklustre performance against Everton at Goodison Park last weekend.
Leeds face a huge week of Premier League fixtures, with Sunday afternoon's match against their old rivals followed by a midweek trip to Anfield, with a game against Tottenham Hotspur scheduled for three days later.
But Bielsa has been putting his squad through their paces this week in preparation.
"We've been working on a lot of things this week - organisation and being more dangerous on the attack," Harrison said.
"So hopefully we can show what we've been working on this week."
On Sunday afternoon, Elland Road plays host to a Premier League clash between Leeds and Manchester United in front of a full crowd for the first time since 2003.
A big day for the fans, but for Harrison and his Leeds teammates, the focus is on earning points.
"I think it's just the same, I think it's a very historic game, it's got a lot of history behind it - the rivalry, you know," Harrison told Sky Sports.
"It's a massive game for both sides and we're hoping to come out with a win today.
"I mean, I'm not really sure what to expect. I'm sure it'll be an exhilarating game, and the fans will bring a lot of energy, which is going to be important.
"It's been a long time since fans have seen a game against [Manchester] United and I think everybody's just really excited so I'm excited to see what the atmosphere is like."
