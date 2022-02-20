Jack Harrison reveals what two things Leeds United have been working on ahead of Manchester United clash

The West Yorkshire side are looking to bounce back from a lacklustre performance against Everton at Goodison Park last weekend.

Leeds face a huge week of Premier League fixtures, with Sunday afternoon's match against their old rivals followed by a midweek trip to Anfield, with a game against Tottenham Hotspur scheduled for three days later.

But Bielsa has been putting his squad through their paces this week in preparation.

"We've been working on a lot of things this week - organisation and being more dangerous on the attack," Harrison said.

"So hopefully we can show what we've been working on this week."

On Sunday afternoon, Elland Road plays host to a Premier League clash between Leeds and Manchester United in front of a full crowd for the first time since 2003.

Leeds United winger Jack Harrison. Pic: Stu Forster.

A big day for the fans, but for Harrison and his Leeds teammates, the focus is on earning points.

"I think it's just the same, I think it's a very historic game, it's got a lot of history behind it - the rivalry, you know," Harrison told Sky Sports.

"It's a massive game for both sides and we're hoping to come out with a win today.

"I mean, I'm not really sure what to expect. I'm sure it'll be an exhilarating game, and the fans will bring a lot of energy, which is going to be important.

Leeds United fans ahead of Manchester United clash at Elland Road. Pic: Laurence Griffiths.

"It's been a long time since fans have seen a game against [Manchester] United and I think everybody's just really excited so I'm excited to see what the atmosphere is like."