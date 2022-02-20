Leeds United v Manchester United team news - Raphinha benched in one change for Whites
Raphinha drops to the bench as Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa makes one change to his Leeds United side for Sunday's clash against Manchester United at Elland Road.
Raphinha was taken off during the interval of last weekend's 3-0 loss at Everton for tactical reasons and only makes the bench against the Red Devils as Adam Forshaw comes into the side.
Stuart Dallas also starts whilst Junior Firpo is on the bench, Firpo having been absent since picking up a hamstring injury in the early stages of last month's victory at West Ham in which Forshaw also picked up a hamstring problem.
Forshaw returned as an 85th-minute substitute in the 3-3 draw at Aston Villa last midweek and then replaced Mateusz Klich during the half-time interval of last weekend's 3-0 loss at Everton in which Dallas was forced off in the ninth minute.
Klich also starts along with Robin Koch and Forshaw, behind a front three of Dan James, Jack Harrison and Rodrigo.
Young teen star Joe Gelhardt is again on the bench whilst key Whites trio Kalvin Phillips, Patrick Bamford and Liam Cooper remain out injured along with young striker Sam Greenwood.
Red Devils boss Ralf Rangnick has made three changes to his side as Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard all start.
Diogo Dalot, Fred and Anthony Elanga drop to the bench whilst Edinson Cavani and Tom Heaton are out injured.
Leeds United: Meslier, Ayling, Llorente, Struijk, Dallas, Koch, Forshaw, Klich, James, Harrison, Rodrigo. Subs: Klaesson, Firpo, Cresswell, Shackleton, Kenneh, Bate, Roberts, Raphinha, Gelhardt.
Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire (c), Shaw; McTominay, Pogba; Lingard, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo. Subs: Henderson, Varane, Dalot, Telles, Matic, Fred, Mata, Elanga, Rashford.
Referee: Paul Tierney.
