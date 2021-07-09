England fans have been asking the council via social media if they will be screening England v Italy on Sunday, as in previous years.

Thousands of fans have packed into the city centre to take in the action over Euro and World Cup tournaments in recent times.

England fans watching the 2018 World Cup on the Millennium Square screen (photo: PA).

Many pubs and bars showing the game are now sold out - though some are taking walk-ins only - with some supporters pinning their hopes on a big screen in the city centre.

But a Leeds City Council spokesperson said they would not be putting one up due to Covid restrictions.

The spokesperson said: “Due to the current restrictions that have been put in place by the government in terms of social distancing and large gatherings, we will not be screening the final of Euro 2020 on Millennium Square’s big screen.

“We very much share the disappointment of fans that it is not possible to show the England match on Sunday.

"At this time however, every step must be taken to protect the health and wellbeing of Leeds residents as we can continue to tackle coronavirus.

“We wish Gareth and the boys the very best of luck for the final.”

The Covid rate in Leeds has rocketed in recent weeks, with the rate now standing at 484.7 cases per 100,000 people.

The council will be lighting up civic buildings over the weekend to show their support for England.