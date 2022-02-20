'Absolutely embarrassing' - Leeds United fans react as the Whites go into half time trailing Manchester United by two goals
Harry Maguire opened the scoring for Manchester United before Bruno Fernandes doubled the Reds' lead at Elland Road. Fans have been reaction on social media:
@Youoveranyone: Their first goal from corners and it’s us. Typical isn't it.
@Rossitt77: Try attacking the ball instead of just marking the man. Easy goal for them and they haven't scored from a corner all season.
@JamesKoyuncu1: Matter of time. We’re playing well, to be honest.
@Speedyreedy: Too easy for him, that.
@JR_berts: Forshaw is in Pogba's pocket.
@Matthewcarlyle7: Pathetic defending from Llorente there.
@Cockerdog7: May as well give a penalty against Leeds rather than a corner, more chance of not conceding.
@8ballali: Just crazy. Should have been Firpo to Left-back, and Dallas in for Koch position. But no. We now only have one of our starting back four in defence. What a surprise we concede a goal straight away with so many changes.
@The_Swell_Shark: I'd have Llorente off now. Cresswell is a better option now. Not his fault. He's just having a shocker.
@M_robbo1997: This is absolutely embarrassing. We look off Championship pace, never mind Premier League. This could end up 9-0.
@NeilDonohoe: We’ve been poor in my opinion. Obviously these have great individuals, but they can be got at. We’ve just rushed everything and been sloppy bringing it away from our own goal. They’ve been comfortable.
@Lufclee19: I don’t get moving Struijk to CDM when Koch got injured. He’s a better CB then Ayling, keep it as it is.
