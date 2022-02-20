Meslier has broken several Premier League records via his performances for the Whites, notably becoming the youngest stopper to keep ten clean sheets last term.

The Frenchman is still only 21 years old and will now come up against a class act 'keeper at the other end of the age spectrum in Red Devils stopper de Gea in today's Roses derby at Elland Road.

De Gea - who is ten years older than Meslier - is widely regarded as one of the Premier League's best keepers over the last decade and Bielsa has highlighted the next requirements for Meslier to reach similar status.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

POTENTIAL: For 21-year-old Leeds United 'keeper Illan Meslier, above, outlined by Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa. Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images.

"They are two keepers of a very high level but with two differences in experience," said Bielsa of Meslier.

"Meslier has that potential and he is on that path but he has to show it on a weekly basis."