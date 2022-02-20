Marcelo Bielsa on Leeds United's Illan Meslier's steps to match Manchester United's David de Gea
Marcelo Bielsa believes Illan Meslier has the potential to reach the level of David de Gea and has outlined the necessary steps for Leeds United's young French 'keeper.
Meslier has broken several Premier League records via his performances for the Whites, notably becoming the youngest stopper to keep ten clean sheets last term.
The Frenchman is still only 21 years old and will now come up against a class act 'keeper at the other end of the age spectrum in Red Devils stopper de Gea in today's Roses derby at Elland Road.
De Gea - who is ten years older than Meslier - is widely regarded as one of the Premier League's best keepers over the last decade and Bielsa has highlighted the next requirements for Meslier to reach similar status.
"They are two keepers of a very high level but with two differences in experience," said Bielsa of Meslier.
"Meslier has that potential and he is on that path but he has to show it on a weekly basis."
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. You'll enjoy unlimited access to the latest on Leeds United and Leeds Rhinos. With our sports digital subscription, you'll also see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get exclusive content. Click HERE to subscribe.