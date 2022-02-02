How penalty shootouts provided the drama in the West Yorkshire League Cup

Danny Sooltan, of Rawdon OB, takes on Aberford Albion's Josh Capitano during Saturday's West Yorkshire League Cup tie won by Rawdon, 2-0. Picture: Steve Riding.

David Kerr and Alex Stewart scored respective goals as hosts Wyke Wanderers (Saturday) First and Silsden AFC WY remained deadlocked, 1-1, at the end of 90 minutes. Silsden edged the shootout, 5-4.

The same shootout scoreline was produced at Gomersal & Cleckheaton where Knaresborough Town eventually booked their berth in the next round.

Goals from Tom Smith and Andrew Wood secured a 2-2 draw at the end of regulation time but the penalty triumph went Town’s way.

Oliver Jones shoots for Rawdon OB in their 2-0 West Yorkshire League Cup win over Aberford Albion. Picture: Steve Riding.

Rawdon Old Boys, meanwhile, progressed thanks to a 2-0 home win over Aberford Albion while Kirk Deighton Rangers triumphed 4-1 at Huddersfield LH AFC First.

Scorers for Rangers were Robert Holliday, Roman Neal and Luke Duberry who came off the bench to bag a brace. Jordan Jaber scored for the hosts.

Horsforth St Margarets seemingly controlled their cup encounter at Beeston St Anthony. The visitors led 2-0 at half-time thanks to goals from Laurie Power and Archie Joseph McDonnell and doubled their tally in the second half through Harjashun Bhandal and Ciaron Mallon.

Ilkley Town AFC Mens Second XI v Hunslet Club was the postponed fixture that will now need to be shoehorned into the schedules.

Aberford Albion's Rob Field tries to keep Jai Rigby, of Rawdon OB, at arm's length during his side's 2-0 West Yorkshire League Cup reverse at their Leeds-area hosts. Picture: Steve Riding.

Horbury Town returned to the top of the West Yorkshire League Premier table with a 1-0 win over derby visitors Hall Green United. Town have a one-point lead over second-placed Beeston St Anthony - not in league action - thanks to Luke Playford’s winner.

Robin Hood Athletic remain on the right track and must be looking up the ladder after their 4-0 home win over mid-table rivals Field.

Curtis Broadfield and Corey Eaton each bagged a brace of goals for Robin Hood.

Goals from Jack Silverwood - scored on 16 minutes and four minutes from time - and Reece Fennell turned a one-goal half-time advantage for Carlton Athletic into a 3-0 home win over bottom club Boroughbridge, while Headingley AFC held onto their 1-0 half-time lead to triumph at higher-placed Huddersfield Amateur.

In Division 1, Shelley made the most of Silsden’s League Cup foray to open up a two-point gap at the top on the back of a comfortable 4-1 win at bottom side Sherburn White Rose for whom Jamie Bray came off the bench to bag the consolation goal.

Third-placed Pool AFC First survived the red-card loss of Billy Drake thanks to a Harry Norris goal that secured a 1-1 draw at home to mid-table Otley Town First. Oxenhope Recreation First overran third-bottom visitors Salts First 5-1 with goals from Joshua Debenham (2), Kerion Hall (2) and Jake Harrison; Harry Naylor netting in reply.

A seven-goal thriller at East End Park WMC First went the way of visitors Swillington Saints Welfare First, 4-3, thanks to goals from Jamie Davies and Jack Stoker - and they did it the hard way having lost the servies of Patrick Wilkinson following two yellow cards.