Leeds United injury news and potential return dates as player back but four still sidelined

The players Marsch has inherited looked shadows of their former selves in United's 4-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.
The American will be looking to lay down the gauntlet on Saturday as he hopes to rebuild a team that is fit to remain in the Premier League.
The squad is looking much healthier than it has been in recent times, though there are still significant absences for Marsch to overcome.
Here, we run through what we know currently about the injury state of play in Marsch's squad...
1. Kalvin Phillips - hamstring
Leeds have shipped 20 goals in their last five games and the return of Phillips cannot come quickly enough. Last week, Bielsa revealed that the initial prognosis of a March return date is not looking likely.
Photo: Shaun Botterill
2. Sam Greenwood - knee
Greenwood has been out of action since he injured his knee during the Whites' FA Cup defeat to West Ham United. The striker has since recovered from surgery. He played 90 minutes and scored on his return to action for the Under 23s on Monday night so should be available for selection by Marsch on Saturday.
Photo: Mike Hewitt
3. Leo Hjelde - knee
Hjelde looked to be in a lot of pain when he came off for a knee issue at the end of Leeds' defeat to Everton. Bielsa said his return date was dependent on the outcome of a three-week recovery period, which elapses next week. After then, they'll decide if he needs surgery, but he definitely won't be available for the Foxes clash.
Photo: Marc Atkins
4. Liam Cooper - hamstring
The captain is back in training with his teammates but has now missed 11 Premier League games to a hamstring issue. Cooper was given a return date of early March but, as Bielsa shared last week, 'it doesn't seem like that's going to be the case'.
Photo: Alex Davidson