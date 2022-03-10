'Happy with that' - Leeds United fans react to Jesse Marsch's starting line up for Aston Villa clash
Matuesz Klich makes way for Adam Forshaw as Patrick Bamford returns to the bench. Fans have been reacting on social media:
@Alltheleedstalk: Might be our strongest bench for a very long time. I do worry still with Ayling at centre-back.
@Henity: Personally I'd have Forshaw far away from the first team.
Read More
@PhilipJones09: I like Ayling don't get me wrong, but I don't rate him as centre back. I like him right back where he can influence the game by pressing forward.
@Teemkill: If this is Dallas in midfield and Koch and Struijk as centre back, I'm happy...if it's Ayling at centre back then....
@DonnaL75: C'mon lads. Glad to see Paddy back on bench.
@Leeds_Lord: Bench is looking very healthy.
@Russ_Lufc: Please please please have a back 4 of Firpo, Struijk, Koch and Ayling. Forshaw and Dallas, then Raphina and Harrison and up top James and Rodrigo. Square pegs in square(ish) holes.
@Superlufc1919: Happy with that, decent line up, can’t wait for a Bamford last minute winner.
@HughJass585: We haven’t changed a thing. Where's Gelhardt????
@Elli0tttttt: Not sure about dropping Klich, but so good to see Bamford back.
@CJgolson: FREE JOFFY.
@Leedsisthebest: Waiting for the day that Joffy starts.
@SteveHill_real: I love Bill, but he ain’t no centre half.
@MOTLUFCALAW: Three points here we come.
@Alloverbarthe: If Rapha starts with bang tonight it's going to be a wild ride 5 -1 Leeds, MOT.
@LUFC_Jake_: WHAT A LINEUP.
@Leedslad15: Cmon Leeds, nothing less than three points tonight.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.