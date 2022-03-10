'Happy with that' - Leeds United fans react to Jesse Marsch's starting line up for Aston Villa clash

@Alltheleedstalk: Might be our strongest bench for a very long time. I do worry still with Ayling at centre-back.

@Henity: Personally I'd have Forshaw far away from the first team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

@PhilipJones09: I like Ayling don't get me wrong, but I don't rate him as centre back. I like him right back where he can influence the game by pressing forward.

@Teemkill: If this is Dallas in midfield and Koch and Struijk as centre back, I'm happy...if it's Ayling at centre back then....

@DonnaL75: C'mon lads. Glad to see Paddy back on bench.

@Leeds_Lord: Bench is looking very healthy.

Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch. Pic: George Wood.

@Russ_Lufc: Please please please have a back 4 of Firpo, Struijk, Koch and Ayling. Forshaw and Dallas, then Raphina and Harrison and up top James and Rodrigo. Square pegs in square(ish) holes.

@Superlufc1919: Happy with that, decent line up, can’t wait for a Bamford last minute winner.

@HughJass585: We haven’t changed a thing. Where's Gelhardt????

@Elli0tttttt: Not sure about dropping Klich, but so good to see Bamford back.

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford. Pic: Michael Regan.

@CJgolson: FREE JOFFY.

@Leedsisthebest: Waiting for the day that Joffy starts.

@SteveHill_real: I love Bill, but he ain’t no centre half.

@MOTLUFCALAW: Three points here we come.

Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw. Pic: James Williamson.

@Alloverbarthe: If Rapha starts with bang tonight it's going to be a wild ride 5 -1 Leeds, MOT.

@LUFC_Jake_: WHAT A LINEUP.

@Leedslad15: Cmon Leeds, nothing less than three points tonight.