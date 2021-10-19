Guiseley face AFC Wimbledon trip after knocking out Brackley in FA Cup

Cup hero: Guiseley's Lebrun Mbeka. Picture: Steve Riding

The Lions took the lead just after 10 minutes, when good work by Regan Hutchinson led to a cross into the area, that was headed onto the bar by Jordan Thewlis and Lewis Hey had a simple tap-in to give the hosts the advantage.

A penalty was conceded just before the half-hour mark, when Hamza Bencherif brought down Lee Ndlovu, Matt Lowe stepped up but his shot was always going wide.

Guiseley started the second-half brightly and Bencherif nearly doubled their advantage as headed towards goal, with the effort going just over the bar and away.

The visitors drew level soon after, a well-worked move saw Ndlovu placed through on goal one-on-one and he made no mistake with a calm finish.

Guiseley nearly got back infront immediately as Jamie Spencer on the edge of the area, but his shot hit off Mbeka and was eventually cleared.

It looked like there might be extra-time but a pinpoint cross found Mbeka who powered a header past Danny Lewis and into the goal for the winner.

The Lions will next face League 1 AFC Wimbledon away from home inthe first round.

Jack Vale’s first goal for The Shaymen saw FC Halifax Town beat a plucky Pontefract Collieries 1-0 in the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup.

Town will now play Maidenhead in the first round thanks to substitute Vale’s second-half winner.

York City are also through to the first round after Kurt Willoughby’s hat-trick saw them earn a 3-1 replay win over hosts Morpeth Town

Harrogate Town earned a point of the ‘good’ variety on Tuesday evening, playing out a thrilling 2-2 draw with fellow League Two high-flyers Tranmere Rovers.