Adam Forshaw takes confidence from Leeds United's performance against Man Utd into Liverpool clash

Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw. Pic: George Wood.

After trailing by two goals at the break, Leeds flew out of the traps after the interval and had levelled the scoreline against their old rivals within ten minutes of the restart at Elland Road.

Rodrigo's cross-cum-shot made it 2-1 before Raphinha slid the ball in at the back post just 24 seconds later to put the sides on equal terms.

Adam Forshaw in action for Middlesborough at Anfield in 2017. Pic: Jan Kruger.

The Whites couldn't hold out for the draw, with goals from Reds substitutes Fred and Anthony Elanga restoring the visitors' lead, but Forshaw claims the Whites' lively start to the second half has given his team a boost ahead of Wednesday's Premier League clash against Liverpool.

"We showed a lot of fight," Forshaw said.

"I'd say we were unfortunate to be 2-0 down at half time.

"They've got real quality in the team, world-class players.

"But we stuck at it, got back in the game but unfortunately didn't hold out for any points."

The Liverpool-born midfielder supported the Reds as a child and is looking forward to facing his family's team at Anfield.

"First and foremost it's a game that we need to try and get points in, from a Leeds perspective," Forshaw said.

Taking the sort of family side and stuff away from it, there's a job to do.

"But for me, personally, I'm lucky enough to have played here before for Middlesborough.

"I probably wondered if it would ever happen again, with my injuries and stuff. So it's a special night for me as well.

"I've got family all over the ground tonight - my cousin's texted me, my uncle's texted me, my younger brother's actually in the Kop tonight.

"But I've got my Mum and Dad and my side of the family in the Leeds end tonight."