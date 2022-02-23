'Doesn't work' - Leeds United fans react to Liverpool line up as Marcelo Bielsa makes two changes

@SuperLUFC1919: Strong team, 3 points incoming.

@Chris_Wriiight: No, no, no this doesn’t work for me.

@VidukaEra: A Rod and Klich midfield hasn’t worked this season at all.

@G_Hoey: Not expecting anything here except us to have a go. These don't lose at home, now would be a nice time to change it though.

@JoeT16: Hahahaha might as well forfeit.

@Hughjass585: Probably best 11 we could put, aside from Gelhardt up top maybe.

Leeds United attacker Raphinha. Pic: George Wood.

@Mrdrbll: Right back at centre back against the most prolific goal-scorers in the league.

@Mpollardlufc: What has Joffy actually got to do to start hahahah

@Bazzbawls: Midfield is awful, Klich and Rodrigo too attacking leaving Forshaw and the defence too much work. But anyway, COME ON LEEDS.

@Erskine_Gareth: This is going to be a long long long night. Like seriously, Ayling at centre back has never worked. Trying to think of positives but I can only see a hammering.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa. Pic: Ian MacNicol.

@JordanRoy94: It’s a free hit for me, no pressure and no expectations. But I can see us shipping a good few in tonight.

@Camerontrident: Hope Llorente isn't long term. Last thing we need is him gone for a while.

@TomoLufc94: Ayling at CB worries me. Midfield worries me. Could argue Joffy for James but James running has been fantastic lately. Saying that, #LFC went full strength and Elland Road and they gave us a run around. Please don’t crumble Leeds.

@Punishedpick: Pain. Only pain.

Robin Koch is unavailable for the Liverpool clash after taking a bang to the head during Leeds United's 4-2 defeat to Manchester United on Sunday. Pic: Shaun Botterill.

@Connorpratchett: When we have a very capable centre back and striker on the bench, this selection confuses me.

@Bielsa_FC: Cresswell should have started and Dallas in midfield. Another hiding I fear.