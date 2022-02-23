'Doesn't work' - Leeds United fans react to Liverpool line up as Marcelo Bielsa makes two changes
Robin Koch and Diego Llorente are out, while Raphinha and Junior Firpo return to the starting eleven. Fans have been reacting on social media:
@SuperLUFC1919: Strong team, 3 points incoming.
@Chris_Wriiight: No, no, no this doesn’t work for me.
@VidukaEra: A Rod and Klich midfield hasn’t worked this season at all.
@G_Hoey: Not expecting anything here except us to have a go. These don't lose at home, now would be a nice time to change it though.
@JoeT16: Hahahaha might as well forfeit.
@Hughjass585: Probably best 11 we could put, aside from Gelhardt up top maybe.
@Mrdrbll: Right back at centre back against the most prolific goal-scorers in the league.
@Mpollardlufc: What has Joffy actually got to do to start hahahah
@Bazzbawls: Midfield is awful, Klich and Rodrigo too attacking leaving Forshaw and the defence too much work. But anyway, COME ON LEEDS.
@Erskine_Gareth: This is going to be a long long long night. Like seriously, Ayling at centre back has never worked. Trying to think of positives but I can only see a hammering.
@JordanRoy94: It’s a free hit for me, no pressure and no expectations. But I can see us shipping a good few in tonight.
@Camerontrident: Hope Llorente isn't long term. Last thing we need is him gone for a while.
@TomoLufc94: Ayling at CB worries me. Midfield worries me. Could argue Joffy for James but James running has been fantastic lately. Saying that, #LFC went full strength and Elland Road and they gave us a run around. Please don’t crumble Leeds.
@Punishedpick: Pain. Only pain.
@Connorpratchett: When we have a very capable centre back and striker on the bench, this selection confuses me.
@Bielsa_FC: Cresswell should have started and Dallas in midfield. Another hiding I fear.
