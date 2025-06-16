Farsley Celtic: Manager and former Premier League goalkeeper takes over troubled west Leeds football club
Stockdale, who played for Sheffield Wednesday, Fulham and Brighton & Hove Albion during his career, became manager of the west Leeds club in February as they finished a wretched season on and off the pitch bottom of the National League North.
The season saw the club playing their ‘home’ games over 60 miles away in Buxton, Derbyshire, while issues surrounding a relaying of their pitch at The Citadel persisted.
Former chairman Paul Barthorpe left in February after months of unrest from fans and players and following their relegation the club was demoted three further leagues after they were denied an FA license.
It was hoped that fortunes would change following Barthorpe’s departure as the day-to-day running of the club was taken over by a consortium of fans and a fundraiser received over £14,000, much of which came from fans of other clubs.
Now it’s hoped that things can improve further after the agreed takeover by Stockdale of one hundred percent of FC 2010 (Holdings) Ltd, which controls the land on which the club operates.
A statement on the club’s website today (Monday) read: “The club can confirm that the Stockdale family has agreed with the major shareholders to acquire 100% of FC 2010 (Holdings) Ltd.
“The formal completion of the purchase is subject to final legal technicalities.
“The club will provide further updates in due course.”
The club will play the next season in the ninth tier of English football.