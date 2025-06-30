A football in club in Leeds that has been in disarray both on and off the pitch has confirmed that it will not take part in the upcoming season.

Farsley Celtic FC has confirmed today (Monday) that “following extensive discussions and careful consideration” its men’s first team will not compete in the Northern Counties East League (NCEL) for the 2025/26 season.

The decision comes just one month after the club was taken over by first team manager David Stockdale following a turbulent season that saw them relegated from the National League North.

A statement on the club’s website reads: “This decision has not been taken lightly and comes as part of a wider strategic review of the club’s structure, amid ongoing developments regarding a proposed takeover.

“Given the current situation and the transitional period we are entering, it has been determined that stepping back from NCEL competition is the most appropriate course of action at this time.

Farsley Celtic will not field a side in the Northern Counties East League Premier Division next season. | James Hardisty

“All relevant stakeholders have been fully consulted throughout the process, and their views have been carefully considered in reaching this outcome.”

As a result, the Elite Talent Squad and the Academy & Education Programme have chosen to leave the club.

The club has said that its women’s, deaf and developmental teams will not be affected by the decision, adding: “We remain fully committed to investing further time and resources into the continued growth and support of these important sections of the club.”

During last season the club dealt with playing their home games nearly 70 miles away in Buxton, Derbyshire, as complications surrounding the installation of a new 4G football pitch dragged on.

Former chairman Paul Barthorpe left in February after months of unrest from fans and players and following their relegation the club was demoted three further leagues after they were denied an FA license.

The club has said that despite the decision not to play in the upcoming season “the mood around the club is a positive one”.

The statement reads: “We are working hard behind the scenes to ensure a smooth transition to the new ownership, and we are excited about the ambitious plans already being developed with them.

“These plans include significant improvements to facilities and a renewed focus on player development, community engagement, and the long-term sustainability of the Club.

“We would also like to place on record our sincere thanks to the Northern Counties East League for their support and understanding during this period, and we remain committed to maintaining a positive relationship with them moving forward.”