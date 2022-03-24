It is no surprise that the Brazilian is intermittently the subject of intense transfer speculation. Lined up next to all the signings made by Leeds United over recent years, Raphinha is undoubtedly right at the top of the pile.

The winger arrived from Rennes in October 2020 for £17m, a price that was considered a steal by fans of the Ligue 1 side who didn't want to see the star depart.

Fast forward 18 months, and it's the Elland Road faithful who are coming to terms with Raphinha's exit as the young talent eyes the next step in his blossoming career.

As the rumour mill throws up new clubs associating with Raphinha's name each week, SkyBet are offering odds on where the forward will make his home next season.

Here are the ten clubs that the bookies predict will sign Raphinha over the summmer...

1. Real Madrid 33/1

2. Manchester City 25/1

3. West Ham United 16/1

4. Paris St Germain 20/1