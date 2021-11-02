City schools sink Hull with seven-goal super show
Leeds Schools FA Under-11s A team enjoyed an impressive 7-1 victory in their third match of the season at Hull.
Leeds took the lead with one minute on the clock. Sam Bartlett threaded a lovely ball down the left-hand side and Charlie Dees fired home.
Nevin Maguire and Ben Sumpner went close before Jaiden Lund picked out Leon Wyleszinki who found Maguire who scored a really well-worked goal.
Maguire then out-muscled the Hull defence to smash home the third goal before a move involving Lund and Dees resulted in Sumpner scoring number four.
Leeds looked solid at the back with Jude Hickson, Myles Emment and Sam Bartlett on form and they made it 5-0 when Dees fired home from the edge of the area.
Dees soon completed his hat-trick after great work down the left from Denis Pacejs and then headed home for his fourth goal followed a lovely floated free-kick from Hickson.
Sumpner and Pacejs both had chances to extend the lead before Hull netted a consolation goal to make it 7-1.
Hull came close to closing the gap but keeper Freddie Prudames Slatter stood tall in the Leeds goal as the visitors claimed an excellent win.
Leeds Schools Under-11s B claimed their first victory of the season with an impressive 4-1 success at York.
Leeds B, who were coming off a heavy defeat, made a quick and direct start showing clear determination to put that loss right. A strong early defensive display from Yi Zhe Gao , Arthur Spiers and Shae Bryant allowed a great foundation to build from.
Clever work from captain Logan Kingswood and debutant Ethan Ward, linking up well in the midfield, meant the opening goal was not long in coming with striker Jane Turay finishing off a fluid build-up.
York drew level after a smart set-piece led to the follow up being slotted home despite great work from Leeds goalkeeper Luke Wilson.
Great industry from Jacob Keddie meant Leeds were quickly back in front with a second goal by Turay. The pressure continued and Dougie Jackson netted a smartly -aken third goal. Great work from Brodie Varley created a fourth goal for Kai’Relle Rose-Hunter late on to secure the victory.