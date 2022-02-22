Championship club reportedly move to block exit of Leeds United transfer target, Whites ground flooded

Nottingham Forest set to protect targeted young asset

Nottingham Forest are upping their efforts to pin down highly-rated young midfielder Brennan Johnson, according to the Mirror.

Several Premier League clubs have expressed an interest in the 20-year-old, including Newcastle, Burnley, and Leeds United.

The Nottingham-born player has scored nine goals and made five assists across 31 appearances for Forest so far this season.

Whites ground flooded

Leeds United Women's County Cup semi final against Bradford City was called off this weekend.

Nottingham Forest midfielder Brennan Johnson. Pic: Cameron Smith.

The Whites' home ground, the Global Stadium in Tadcaster, is completely waterlogged following heavy rain across West Yorkshire.

United are scheduled to host Bradford City in the league on Thursday night, but Catherine Hamill and her teammates face an anxious wait to see if the pitch will be ready in time.

"The pictures of flooding at our home ground at Tadcaster Albion are a complete nightmare, with the water level halfway up cars again," Hamill writes.

"Momentum has been hard to come by this season with postponements and the ground has already flooded once before this season.

Junior Firpo challenges Jesse Lingard during Leeds United's 4-2 defeat to Manchester United on Sunday. Pic: Shaun Botterill.

"Although the pitch gets waterlogged quite easily, it’s such a nice ground, a great set-up and there are so many volunteers who give up their time for Tadcaster so it’s heartbreaking for them. "

Pundit pinpoints cause of Manchester United defeat

Dion Dublin hailed the physicality of Sunday's roses derby and identified why Manchester United came out on top at Elland Road on Sunday.

Leeds United women captain Catherine Hamill. Pic: LUFC.

Second half goals from Rodrigo and Raphinha drew Leeds level after the visitors took a two-goal lead into half time.

Reds substitutes Anthony Elanga and Fred stepped off the bench to reclaim Manchester's lead and give Ralf Rangnick's side the victory.

Dublin explained the result, speaking to Match of the Day Two.

"It was a great game and I think that's why we all want clubs like Leeds United back in the Premier League, because of the atmosphere and because of that kind of game that they create, that rivalry," Dublin said.

"Man United just had the edge on this occasion and it was properly blood and thunder.

"They got the edge because I think they figured out how to break the press."