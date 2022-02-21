Dion Dublin serves up big Leeds United compliment but highlights key to Manchester United loss

Leeds faced their arch rivals in front of fans at Elland Road in a league game for the first time in over 18 years in Sunday afternoon's Premier League clash at LS11.

An epic contest featured six goals and a storming comeback from Marcelo Bielsa's side who trailed 2-0 at the interval to headers from Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes but netted twice within 23 seconds early in the second half through Rodrigo and Raphinha.

The game itself was played in an almighty storm as Elland Road was battered by strong winds and heavy rain which led to the spectacle of several sliding challenges, particularly in the second half.

BACKING: For Leeds United from Dion Dublin, above. Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images.

Former Premier League striker Dublin loved it although the day ended in disappointment for Leeds as the Red Devils hit back to seal a 4-2 victory via strikes from substitutes Fred and Anthony Elanga inside the final 20 minutes.

Against the Leeds high press system, Dublin felt the forays of Manchester United's centre backs Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire proved particularly key but the ex-forward was left first and foremost saluting the Whites presence back in the Premier League after Sunday's thrilling Roses derby.

"It was a great game and I think that's why we all want clubs like Leeds United back in the Premier League, because of the atmosphere and because of that kind of game that they create, that rivalry," said Dublin, speaking on Match Of The Day Two.

"Man United just had the edge on this occasion and it was properly blood and thunder.

"They got the edge because I think they figured out how to break the press.

"Leeds set up for the press again and the two centre halves of Manchester United figured out that there was always going to be a bit of an area where they can run into and they used it all day."